ANSWERS BELOW - both quick crossword and cryptic crossword

07/03/22

DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 1 Orbs; 3 Smuggler; 9 Eagerly; 10 Forge; 11 Compare notes; 13 Slight; 15 Stay up; 17 Pull together; 20 Hails; 21 Clapper; 22 Cheering; 23 Tomb. Down: 1 Overcast; 2 Begum; 4 Mayhem; 5 Gift of the gab; 6 Larceny; 7 Roes; 8 Breathalyser; 12 Spare rib; 14 Inutile; 16 Toucan; 18 Hippo; 19 Chic.

Quick: Across: 1 Sell; 3 Maturity; 9 Affront; 10 Fatal; 11 Disapproving; 13 Recent; 15 Sudden; 17 Cream-cracker; 20 Ennui; 21 Aileron; 22 Intended; 23 Once. Down: 1 Slanders; 2 Lifts; 4 Attire; 5 Unfavourable; 6 Intoned; 7 Yell; 8 Compensation; 12 Entrance; 14 Coronet; 16 Scrape; 18 Koran; 19 Yeti.

06/03/22

No crossword.

05/03/22

DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 6 Malaise; 7 Solve; 9 Media; 10 Artisan; 12 Pet aversion; 14 Hunger march; 18 Version; 19 Girth; 21 Towel; 22 Take off. Down: 1 Label; 2 Malice; 3 Use; 4 Tonics; 5 Aviator; 8 Freeman; 11 Carry on; 13 Yule log; 15 Gasket; 16 Crises; 17 Staff; 20 Bar.

Quick: Across: 6 Vehicle; 7 Utter; 9 Taint; 10 Deliver; 12 Fraudulence; 14 Hairdresser; 18 Tripper; 19 Bogus; 21 Scant; 22 Acquire. Down: 1 Regal; 2 Winner; 3 Old; 4 Strive; 5 Beseech; 8 Request; 11 Quarrel; 13 Caprice; 15 Repine; 16 Exodus; 17 Hurry; 20 Act.

04/03/22

DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 1 Clothes-mad; 7 Ozone; 8 Swallow; 10 Cremated; 11 Evil; 13 Shrimp; 15 Scarab; 17 Nick; 18 Research; 21 Several; 22 Mason; 23 Archimedes. Down: 1 Close; 2 Open arms; 3 Hasten; 4 Star; 5 All over; 6 Torch songs; 9 Well behind; 12 Screamed; 14 Recover; 16 Bedlam; 19 Rests; 20 Arch.

Quick: Across: 1 Out-of-doors; 7 Alder; 8 Mastiff; 10 Farewell; 11 Envy; 13 Throng; 15 Redden; 17 Hold; 18 Catacomb; 21 Diploma; 22 Arena; 23 Deportment. Down: 1 Order; 2 Throwing; 3 Female; 4 Oust; 5 Reigned; 6 Far-fetched; 9 Flying-boat; 12 Separate; 14 Relapse; 16 Vacant; 19 Overt; 20 Solo.

03/03/22

DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 6 Hot cake; 7 Nomad; 9 Era; 10 Upper case; 12 Break the law; 15 Latin master; 17 Realistic; 19 Pro; 21 Noise; 22 Nothing. Down: 1 Board; 2 Ace; 3 Skip; 4 Concreted; 5 Oarsman; 8 Berths; 11 Fruitless; 13 Almost; 14 Care for; 16 Arena; 18 Iron; 20 Shy.

Quick: Across: 6 Quicken; 7 Debar; 9 Old; 10 Attenuate; 12 Deferential; 15 Exhortation; 17 Communion; 19 Ill; 21 Unity; 22 Rejoice. Down: 1 Guile; 2 Act; 3 Zest; 4 Deduction; 5 Partial; 8 Desert; 11 Deformity; 13 Extend; 14 Expound; 16 Slack; 18 Over; 20 Vow.

02/03/22

DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 7 Administrator; 8 Housetop; 9 Ally; 10 Patent; 12 Awards; 14 Hereto; 16 Stress; 18 Flag; 20 Backdoor; 22 Singing master. Down: 1 Advocate; 2 Tissue; 3 Hilt; 4 Stopgaps; 5 Canada; 6 Pool; 11 Trombone; 13 Discover; 15 Engage; 17 Radish; 19 Laid; 21 Comb.

Quick: Across: 7 Expostulation; 8 Shortens; 9 Aver; 10 Annexe; 12 Finish; 14 Repast; 16 Listen; 18 Show; 20 Narcotic; 22 Encyclopaedia. Down: 1 Exchange; 2 Course; 3 Stye; 4 Blissful; 5 Strain; 6 Lone; 11 Entangle; 13 Specific; 15 Always; 17 Stolen; 19 Hang; 21 Ripe.

01/03/22

DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 1 Clef; 8 Locomotive; 9 Dentures; 10 Aura; 12 Mashed; 14 Digest; 15 Purser; 17 Saturn; 18 Peep; 19 Fullface; 21 Shipwrecks; 22 Hide. Down: 2 Literature; 3 Flat; 4 Scored; 5 Amused; 6 Straight; 7 Hera; 11 Restricted; 13 Hosepipe; 16 Reform; 17 Solace; 18 Pose; 20 Fish.