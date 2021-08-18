These are the answers to the latest Yorkshire Evening Post daily crossword puzzles.

ANSWERS BELOW - both quick crossword and cryptic crossword

17/08/21

DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 1 Bounds; 4 Stocks; 9 Inconsequence; 10 Loosely; 11 Dared; 12 Reams; 14 Tribe; 18 Inapt; 19 Inertia; 21 Neighbourhood; 22 Please; 23 Prison. Down: 1 Bridle; 2 Uncooperative; 3 Dunce; 5 Thunder; 6 Contributions; 7 Steady; 8 Beryl; 13 Matches; 15 Sign up; 16 Bison; 17 Maiden; 20 Error.

Quick: Across: 1 Supple; 4 Errand; 9 Chronological; 10 Express; 11 Limit; 12 Scope; 14 Droop; 18 Occur; 19 Radiant; 21 Pronunciation; 22 Lessen; 23 Chance. Down: 1 Sacred; 2 Perspicacious; 3 Lunge; 5 Regular; 6 Accommodation; 7 Dilate; 8 Close; 13 Perfume; 15 Compel; 16 Grace; 17 Stance; 20 Death.

16/08/21

DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 1 Play for money; 7 Shelf; 8 Tip up; 9 Eve; 10 Distiller; 11 Thrift; 12 Attest; 15 Tormentor; 17 Era; 18 Orate; 19 Apart; 21 Shot in the arm. Down: 1 Protestation; 2 Fee; 3 Refuse; 4 Outfitter; 5 Expel; 6 Spiritualism; 7 Swear; 10 Different; 13 Erect; 14 Strain;16 Reach; 20 Ash.

Quick: Across: 1 Inelasticity; 7 Demur; 8 Moire; 9 Use; 10 Messenger; 11 Inside; 12 Behind; 15 Uttermost; 17 Sic; 18 Least; 19 Imbue; 21 Apprehension. Down: 1 Incautiously; 2 Aim; 3 Thrash; 4 Competent; 5 Thing; 6 Reproduction; 7 Dress; 10 Moderator; 13 Issue; 14 Polish; 16 Tramp; 20 Ban.

14/08/21

DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 4 Abridge; 8 Energy; 9 Allowed; 10 Drains; 11 Evince; 12 Alphabet; 18 Handicap; 20 Quarto; 21 Stater; 22 Brigade; 23 Bullet; 24 Editors. Down: 1 Deadpan; 2 Decamps; 3 Agenda; 5 Bulletin; 6 Ironic; 7 Greece; 13 Beholder; 14 Scuttle; 15 Operate; 16 Putrid; 17 Bright; 19 Detour.

Quick: Across: 4 Victory; 8 Around; 9 Deviate; 10 Motion; 11 Pilots; 12 Nominate; 18 External; 20 Beaten; 21 Ebbing; 22 Ascribe; 23 Resist; 24 Angered. Down: 1 Payment; 2 Costume; 3 Enjoin; 5 Inexpert; 6 Trials; 7 Rotate; 13 Amenable; 14 Inhibit; 15 Flighty; 16 Reason; 17 Starve; 19 Emblem.

13/08/21

DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 1 Philatelist; 9 Lot; 10 Trade wind; 11 Gamin; 13 Opiates; 14 Feints; 16 Demean; 18 Inboard; 19 Posse; 20 Examiners; 21 Red; 22 Persistence. Down: 2 Hat; 3 Latin; 4 Teapot; 5 Lee side; 6 Shiftless; 7 Flag officer; 8 Odds and ends; 12 Mainbrace; 15 Toadies; 17 Adders; 19 Paste; 21 Roc.

Quick: Across: 1 Obstruction; 9 Sag; 10 Interfere; 11 Elect; 13 Dresser; 14 Toilet; 16 Stands; 18 Imitate; 19 Steam; 20 Eradicate; 21 Wan; 22 Meteorology. Down: 2 Big; 3 Twist; 4 Untidy; 5 Torrent; 6 Obeisance; 7 Ascertained; 8 Refreshment; 12 Eliminate; 15 Examine; 17 Repair; 19 Swell; 21 Wag.

12/08/21

DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 1 Duty; 3 Shackles; 9 Turmoil; 10 Umber; 11 Stone-cutters; 13 Erebus; 15 Angler; 17 Scaremongers; 20 Irate; 21 Itemise; 22 Gamester; 23 Lass. Down: 1 Detested; 2 Torso; 4 Hold up; 5 Countenances; 6 Liberal; 7 Spry; 8 Forequarters; 12 Prospers; 14 Exclaim; 16 Umpire; 18 Erica; 19 Ring.

Quick: Across: 1 Real; 3 Specific; 9 Cottage; 10 Nerve; 11 Unconsidered; 13 Soothe; 15 Sparse; 17 Recapitulate; 20 Exact; 21 Trustee; 22 Strident; 23 Fret. Down: 1 Recourse; 2 Attic; 4 Precis; 5 Contemptuous; 6 Forbear; 7 Chef; 8 Faint hearted; 12 Reverent; 14 Open air; 16 Listen; 18 Alter; 19 Lees.

11/08/21

DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 6 Inhabit; 7 Layer; 9 Plate; 10 Propose; 12 Enlightened; 14 Hearing aids; 18 Rabbits; 19 Force; 21 Acute; 22 Worship. Down: 1 Angle; 2 Rattan; 3 Air; 4 Sample; 5 Leashed; 8 Archway; 11 Lignite; 13 Penance; 15 Rebate; 16 Dropsy; 17 Scrip; 20 Low.

Quick: Across: 6 Congeal; 7 Dally; 9 Stoop; 10 Compose; 12 Peripatetic; 14 Destitution; 18 Summary; 19 Strip; 21 Droll; 22 Salient. Down: 1 Mouth; 2 Ignore; 3 Gag; 4 Sample; 5 Plastic; 8 Royalty; 11 Disturb; 13 Require; 15 Tumble; 16 Obtain; 17 Giant; 20 Van.

10/08/21

DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 1 Waterproof; 7 Exile; 8 Bellows; 10 Elements; 11 Boar; 13 Tender; 15 Outset; 17 Ears; 18 Research; 21 Travail; 22 Mover; 23 Determined. Down: 1 Write; 2 Teetered; 3 Rebate; 4 Rule; 5 Odorous; 6 Resentment; 9 Stretchers; 12 Superman; 14 Narrate; 16 Bedlam; 19 Roved; 20 Mate.