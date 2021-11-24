The Minster's choir and the Yorkshire Evening Post Brass Band will help to get everyone into the Christmas spirit with their performances, while the congregation will also get the chance to sing along to classic carol songs.

The Rev Judith Clark will conduct the service and celebration of the Christmas story at the Minster in Kirkgate on Thursday December 2 from 7pm, with doors opening at 6.15pm.

Members of the choir at Leeds Minster perform for the congregation at the 2019 carol service. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Those attending are invited to bring a small gift or toy to place under the tree - a favourite moment in the service for many in past years.

Donated gifts will be distributed to sick and under-privileged children in Leeds. They should not be wrapped so that gifts are open to view.

Tickets are available to book online via our Eventbrite page or in person from the Minster on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 11am-2pm.

The event is free, although a recommended minimum contribution of £5 will be collected at the door on the night.

The Yorkshire Evening Post brass band perform at the traditional carol service at Leeds Minster back in 2019. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

After costs, the proceeds will be split between Leeds Minster and Martin House Children's Hospice.

Please note that some seating has a restricted view and seats will be allocated on a first come, first served basis as people arrive.

There are no parking facilities on the night at the Minster.