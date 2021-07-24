Yorkshire Day will be celebrated on August 1 2021.

Attractions around God’s Own Country are hosting plenty of fun activities to mark the day, from delving into our history and listening to traditional Yorkshire dialect, to sculpture workshops and dining on the North Yorkshire Moors railway.

Here are nine of the best things you can do to mark Yorkshire Day 2021.

1. Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Bridlington

Enjoy a Great Yorkshire Picnic in the beautiful gardens after taking a relaxing walk around the well-restored house or visiting the zoo, where you can meet the Alpacas and penguins.

The venue will also be hosting its fun - yet educational - Rusticus Woodland Creatures Theatre, celebrating Yorkshire’s greatest moments for Yorkshire Day on August 1 from 11am to 3pm.

2. Kilpin Hall and Gardens

Why not enjoy a freshly baked Pizza Picnic?

The event runs from 11am to 3pm on Yorkshire Day after you’ve taken a lovely tour of the gardens across the lake and savoured the delightful view of the variety of flowers and plants on display.

The estate was founded by George Calvert in the early 1620s and is open to the public to visit.

3. The Hepworth Wakefield

One fun event taking place on August 1 is a family sculpture-making workshop, to bring out your inner-Barbara Hepworth.

She was a Wakefield-born modern sculpture artist who was a leading figure in the colony of artists who resided in St Ives during the Second World War.

In a 20-minute guided session, artist James Vincent will take you on a tour of Barbara’s galleries, getting you inspired to create your own art. It’s a free event but you need to book in advance here.

4. North Yorkshire Moors Railway

Relax on an unforgettable journey through the North Yorkshire Moors on the Pullman Dining Train, where you will be served by experienced caterers.

There will be a special Yorkshire Day special menu on August 1 and the train will depart from Grosmont Station at 1:30pm.

Enjoy the scenic views while sitting in luxury carriages. As there is limited availability, tables must be booked in advance.

5. Rievaulx Abbey

This heritage site includes the abbey ruins - dating back to 1130 - and is hidden deep in the River Rye valley.

There’s also a museum where you can learn all about the medieval monastery. With the cafe nearby, take a break from history and grab a cuppa.

You can also learn how the monks lived during the medieval period by taking the audio tour, or even grab a trail sheet and step into the monks’ shoes by experiencing how they lived firsthand.

6. Yorkshire Day in York -

Forget about confined spaces in venues, York is hosting a Yorkshire Day extravaganza in the centre of the city from July 30 to August 1.

Giant TV screens in the city centre, Tower Gardens and St. Sampson’s Square, will be showing a nostalgic film of York through the ages.

Family movies will be played including Chicken Run, Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep.

The city will be filled to the brim with bunting and Yorkshire flags along with selfie points where you can take pictures of York landmarks.

Independent York brands will be making an appearance such as York Gin, Crumbs Cupcakery and Love Cheese. Find out more about the day here.

7. The Bandstand, Whitby

This venue will be hosting a special programme of folk and acoustic music to celebrate Yorkshire Day performed by artists from all over Yorkshire.

The event is free and will include local stars; The Far Side, Lynda Hardcastle and Alan Rose, Margaret and Tony Maughan, Pen & Stu, Yorkshire Blues singer Roger Sutcliff, Accordion player Chris Parkinson, Roddy Gordon Trio, Beth Burrows, Maggie Gee and singer-songwriter Richard Grainger.

8. Anglo-Saxon Day

This event is organised by North York Moors National Park and here you will learn all about the fascinating history and culture of Yorkshire Anglo-Saxons, with exciting activities and displays by the English Companions.

It is a free event and you can drop in anytime between 11am and 4pm. It will be held in Sutton Bank National Park Centre, in Thirsk.

9. Yorkshire Day at Nunnington Hall

Just like York, Nunnington will be hosting an elaborate Yorkshire Day event where the dance group, Leeds Morris Men, will be performing on the main lawn at 12pm and 2:30pm.

There will be deckchairs and garden games to make the most of the day and Yorkshire singer and farmer, John Greaves, will be performing Yorkshire dialect speaking.