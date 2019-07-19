World of Fun is back in Leeds – with unlimited fun for all

NEW VENUE: soar above the skyline on the 30-metre Sky Flyer, hurl around on the waltzer or sit back and watch the kids enjoy their holiday – all for the price of one wristband each.

The World of Fun fair, which draws in thousands of visitors each year, is coming back to Leeds this month, giving parents and kids the opportunity to test their nerves on dozens of adrenaline-fuelled rides.

Lots of fun for all ages at the annual event, with a set price

There’s a new venue this year, and the playing fields on York Road, at the junction of Osmondthorpe Lane and the Shaftesbury, will come alive for one week, providing entertainment during the first full summer holiday week. To enjoy the experience, visitors only need to purchase one wristband per person costing only £8 each. Those who buy before July 23 will pay just £5.99 per session. You can book online using Skiddle or pay at the gate.

The fun fair will open its doors on Thursday, July 25, and close on Sunday, August 4. Sessions last three hours starting at noon, 3pm and 5pm each day, though on Sunday, August 4, there will not be a 5pm session.

You can enjoy as many rides as you can handle for up to three hours, but if you’re a little faint of heart, or just wanting to relax and watch your kids have fun, accompanying adults pay just £1 entry.

“Best of all,” says park organiser Albert Evans, “once you get a wristband you can sample ride after ride on our attractions as much as you want for up to three hours while mum and dad, if they don’t want to ride, can sit back and relax with a well-deserved coffee and cake from our catering choices.”

Unlimited fun for a set price - even cheaper if you buy online in advance

Once visitors are in the park, World of Fun offers several ways to seek that thrill. Fly above the city on the Sky Flyer, a 30-meter tall spinning chair ride that will thrust you around the sky, or rock and roll around the Atmosphere Creator Waltzer.

Too young to drive? Why not take the chance to bash mum and dad around on the national favourite – the dodgems; or sway from side to side at great heights on the dizzying Freak Out. There are plenty of smaller rides suitable for younger children too, so everyone can enjoy the fun.

Theme parks and fares are an integral part of British tradition dating back as far as 1133. Ever since, the sound of organ music, the sight of a twister, popcorn, or a whipping candy floss machine means summer has begun – find out more at https://www.facebook.com/worldoffunthemepark/