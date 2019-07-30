WIN Eat Leeds Restaurant Week Blackhouse Steak School experience - plus how to claim big restaurant discounts

EAT Leeds Restaurant Week is back on the menu this month - returning for not for one week, but two, of delicious dining experiences with amazing discounts at the city’s favourite hotspots.

And to celebrate we have a Blackhouse Steak School experience for four to be won. Entry details below.

Eat Leeds Restaurant Week- from Monday, August 12 to Sunday, August 25 - is again brought by LeedsBID (Leeds Business Improvement District). For full details visit eatleeds.co.uk.

It gives diners the chance to taste what’s on offer at more than 50 different restaurants with special offer menus priced at £10 or £15.

Choose from American, Belgium, British, Caribbean, French, Indian, Italian, Mexican, bar food, steakhouse, vegan and vegetarian dishes.

For a full list of restaurants and bars taking part, menus, offers and to download discount vouchers, with details how to book and claim your offer. visit eatleeds.co.uk.

Eat Leeds Restaurant Week has hit the spot since it began in 2017, with more than 22,000 diners enjoying a meal and 150 restaurants have taken part - bringing a £250,000 boost in sales in what is traditionally a quiet period for the sector.

A huge 63 per cent of diners have tried a restaurant that they had never visited before;

Eat Leeds is a LeedsBID funded initiative, bringing together key restaurants, cafes and bars within Leeds, working collaboratively to strengthen the already outstanding dining offers and standards in the city.

It is among a number of projects and initiatives funded by LeedsBID, providing targeted support for this growing sector while also working to help bring businesses and the city centre direct economic benefits.

Blackhouse Steak School experience up for grabs

Andrew Cooper, Chief Executive at LeedsBID, said: “It is great to have Eat Leeds Restaurant Week back on the menu; the event aims to serve up something to appeal to all from the city’s ever evolving outstanding food offer, whether you want to enjoy a business lunch, after work social or to dine out with the family.”

WIN a Blackhouse Steak School experience

In celebration of Eat Leeds Restaurant Week we are giving one lucky reader the chance to win a Blackhouse Steak School experience for up to four people at it's restaurant at The Grill on the Square, 31-33 East Parade, Leeds - visit blackhouse.uk.com/restaurants/leeds.

Blackhouse's own in-house beef and wine experts will take our winner and guest on a journey of meat and matched wines around the world, from Australia to Argentina, Scotland and Ireland.

Eat Leeds Restaurant Week August 12 to 25, 2019

The prize includes three types of starters to share and four classic cuts of steak with sauce and mini side dish.

Blackhouse Steak Schools are also available to the general public, from £40 a head, for a minimum of four people, and for more experiences also visit blackhouse.uk.com/experiences.

For a chance to win this delicious prize enter our free draw by noon on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

The quick and easy way to enter is by using our secure online form - CLICK HERE.

Or post your full name and contact details to Eat Leeds 2019 Blackhouse Steak School Competition, Raza Zulfiqar, YEP, No 1 Leeds, 28 Whitehall Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 1BE.

Prize must be taken before the end of September 2019. Transport not included.



Usual JPIMedia rules, terms and conditions apply - visit www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions.

A must on any culinary calendar, the event will welcome some of the freshest additions to the city and during the school summer holidays the entire family can tuck into amazing appetisers, marvellous mains and devilish desserts.



Blackhouse restaurant at The Grill on the Square in East Parade is just one of more than 50 city centre eateries with big offers to celebrate Eat Leeds Restaurant Week