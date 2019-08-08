WIN Eat Leeds Restaurant Week 2019 Rosa's Thai Cafe £100 meal voucher and cookbook

Eat Leeds Restaurant Week is back but for a fortnight with delicious dining discounts from next week at more than 50 of the city’s favourite hotspots.

And to celebrate we are giving one lucky reader the chance to win a £100 voucher to eat at Rosa's Thai Cafe plus a copy of Rosa’s cookbook.

Rosa's restaurant serves up authentic Thai food and seasonal local ingredients in Trinity Upper Dining Terrace - with seating inside and outside, where diners can make the most of the summer sunshine, It opens Monday to Sunday, 11.30am to 10pm.

To view menus, buy gift cards, books, order deliveries, collections and to book a table, visit at www.rosasthaicafe.com.

It is one of the many restaurants taking part in Eat Leeds Restaurant Week to showcase what the city has to offer foodie fans, with menus priced at £10 or £15, from Monday, August 12 to Sunday, August 25.

GET OFFER VOUCHERS HERE: For a full list of restaurants and bars taking part, menus, offers and to download discount vouchers, with details how to book and claim the offers, simply visit eatleeds.co.uk.

American, Belgium, British, Caribbean, French, Indian, Italian, Mexican, bar food, steakhouse, vegan and vegetarian dishes are being served up around the city,

The event is again brought by LeedsBID, the Leeds Business Improvement District, working collaboratively to strengthen already outstanding dining offers and standards in the city.

It is among a number of projects and initiatives funded by LeedsBID, providing targeted support to help bring benefits to businesses and the city centre itself.

WIN £100 OF VOUCHERS TO EAT AT ROSA'S IN LEEDS AND GET A COPY OF THE COOK BOOK

Rosa's Thai Cafe serves up authentic Thai food

For a chance to win this delicious prize enter our free prize draw by noon on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

Post your full name and contact details to Eat Leeds 2019 Rosa Thai Competition, Raza Zulfiqar, YEP, No 1 Leeds, 28 Whitehall Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 1BE.

Or enter your details via our secure online form - CLICK HERE.

Prize must be taken before the end of September 2019. Transport not included. Usual JPIMedia rules apply see www.jpimedia.co.uk.

Eat Leeds Restaurant Week is two weeks this summer - from Monday, August 12 to Sunday, August 25.