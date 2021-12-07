The superhero will first appear in Gotham, a small village in the East Midlands, and will then stop at Nottingham and Birmingham on Thursday 9 December, and Manchester and Leeds on Friday 10 December, delivering DC gifts to the first 30 fans in each location.

Everyone who visits Batman and enters the competition will be in with the chance of winning one of the five full DC bundles this Christmas, with those unable to attend in person being able to enter online.

Batman will be touring a Batman-themed Christmas van as an alternative to Santa’s grotto this year.

The touring Batman-themed van will be instantly recognisable with the iconic Bat-Symbol emblazoned on the side.

Inside you can take a peak at Batman’s festive display, with Christmas decorations to fit the Dark Knight himself, including black Christmas trees.

Look out for the Batman inspired van on 10 December at South Side Parade in Leeds between 2.50pm and 4.30pm.

Fans can also travel to catch a glimpse of the superhero at the Printworks in Manchester between 10am and 11.40am.

The full list of prizes on offer is as follows:

DC Super Friends Bat-Tech BatBot and Batman Figure

Batman All-Terrain Batmobile

Batman, Bat-Tech Batcave, Giant Transforming Playset

LEGO DC Batman vs. The Joker: Batmobile Chase & Hot Rod

DC Batman Bat-Signal Figurine Desk Lamp

Batman Batmobile Bedspread

Batman Batarang Shaped Mug

Batman: Symbol Cappuccino Mug & Stencil

A Batman Christmas Jumper

A Wonder Woman Christmas Jumper

DC Batman Batmobile: Pursuit of The Joker

Imaginext DC Super Friends Batman Crime Alley

Spin Master Batman 12-inch Bat-Tech Action Figure

LEGO Batman DVD

Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam DVD

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies DVD

A Batman woolie hat

A pair of Batman DC Comics Slippers

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu DC VERSUS PACK - BATMAN VS JOKER

A Rubie's Official DC Super Hero costume (Either a Batman Black Deluxe Child's Costume or The Flash Deluxe Child Costume or Wonder Woman Premium Child Costume)

The full range of DC toys and products are available to buy now from Smyths, The Entertainer, Amazon and the Warner Bros shop.

Find out more about Batman's tour of the UK by following @DCUKComics on Instagram.