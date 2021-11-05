What's On Leeds: seven things to do in the city of Leeds over the weekend

Here is our list of some of the best things to do in Leeds this weekend.
1. Easy Life at O2 Academy
R&B group Easy Life take over the O2 Academy this Sunday. Dubbed one of the UK's most promising new talents, the band saw critical acclaim with the release of their albums Junk Food and Life's A Beach. Doors open at 7pm with tickets available from Ticketmaster.
Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Our House Feed Leeds Fundraiser
Join the Our House family this Saturday for the Our House Feed Leeds Fundraiser event at HiFi Club. See legendary selectors Mark Leaf, Dale Castell, Rob Tissera and John Marshall take to the stage and spin classic house records, with all profits from the event helping to feed the homeless. The event starts at 10pm with tickets available on Skiddle.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. A Beginner's Guide To Painting and Decorating
Running from 10am until 1pm on Saturday, Seagull's Paint is hosting its regular painting and decorating workshop for beginners. For £50 attendees can participate in a mix of demonstrations and practical, hands on experience to give them the confidence needed to decorate a room. Tickets are available from Seagull's Paint.
Photo: Seagull's Paint
4. Leeds Vintage Market
This Sunday marks the return of the monthly vintage market held over at Kirkgate Market. Ran by Advintageous Vintage Fairs, this event is ideal for those wanting to discover some rare vintage pieces for their wardrobe at an affordable price. Leeds Vintage Market runs from 10am until 4.30pm.
Photo: Advintageous Vintage