What's on Leeds: seven of the best events and things to do this weekend

Here are some of the best spooky activities to do this weekend in Leeds.
1. Hellgrave Halloween Quiz
On Sunday October 31, Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen is hosting its annual Hellgrave Halloween Quiz. Dress up in spooky costumes and compete in general knowledge, music and Halloween-themed rounds to win a cash prize, bar tab or special secret prize. The event starts at 6pm with no booking required.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. Meanwood Pumpkin Trail
Running from October 25 to November 1, Meanwood Road is hosting a Halloween Pumpkin Trail for children. Families can follow the trail set out by Meanwood residents and find all the pumpkins hidden in homes, giving out sweets for each successful find. The trail starts at 11am each day and runs until 2pm, with more details available on the Meanwood Pumpkin Halloween Trail Facebook event.
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Monomyth Records Halloween Party
Join local record label Monomyth Records as they celebrate Halloween with a selection of music from their roster. Kicking off at Oporto on Sunday at 7.30pm, artists Flat Moon, Purple Thread and Bradders will take to the stage alongside local DJs for an evening of entertainment. Tickets are £6 and can be purchased from Oporto's website.
Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Halloween Hauntings at Temple Newsam
From October 23 to October 31, Temple Newsam is open for its Halloween Hauntings. Explore the spooky farm or venture into Temple Newsam House to try and spot one of the ghouls lurking in the premises. Temple Newsam is open from 10am until 5pm and is free to enter.
Photo: Gary Longbottom