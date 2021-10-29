What's on Leeds: seven of the best events and things to do this weekend

2. Meanwood Pumpkin Trail

Running from October 25 to November 1, Meanwood Road is hosting a Halloween Pumpkin Trail for children. Families can follow the trail set out by Meanwood residents and find all the pumpkins hidden in homes, giving out sweets for each successful find. The trail starts at 11am each day and runs until 2pm, with more details available on the Meanwood Pumpkin Halloween Trail Facebook event.

Photo: Brian Eyre