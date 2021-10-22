What's on Leeds: seven of the best events and things to do this weekend

Here are seven of the best things to do in Leeds this weekend.
1. October Sunday Stroll
Over at Left Bank in Burley, Roller Girl Gang are hosting their relaxed Sunday stroll for budding skaters on 24 October from 4pm till 8pm. The event is an open skate session, with hire skates available for £1 extra if booked in advance. Book a slot through the Roller Girl Gang website.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. Dry Point Taster Session
Head down to Leeds Print Workshop to give dry point printing a go! Explore the intaglio process of drypoint over the course of their three hour taster session, creating ten masterpieces to take home afterwards. The session starts at 9:30am and finishes at 12:30pm, with tickets available on All Events.
Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Build-A-Box Fundraiser
The Real Junk Food Project is opening up their LS10 warehouse this Sunday to give away some great quality food. On arrival guests will be given a crate to fill with as much food and drink as they like for £10, all in the name of preventing food waste. Doors open at midday with payments being accepted via cash and card.
Photo: James Hardisty
4. Natural Selection with Gilles Peterson
This weekend's Natural Selection at Headrow House features legendary BBC Radio 6Music DJ Gilles Peterson alongside selectors Tarzsa and Gip Dammone for a night of fantastic dance music. Join them from 11pm on Saturday till 4am, with tickets available through Festicket.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe