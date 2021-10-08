What's on Leeds: seven of the best events and things to do this weekend

Here are seven of the best events and things to do in Leeds this weekend.
1. Outlaws Yacht Club's Ninth Birthday
It's Outlaws Yacht Club's ninth birthday celebration on Saturday. Expect music from resident DJs Mr TC, Luce, Zoe Pea, Babyschon, Queenie and Ben Wrong, as well as delicious cocktails and tasty craft ales all night long. The event starts at 5pm.
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Sunday Joint
This weekend's Sunday Joint at the iconic Hifi Club includes music from the legendary contemporary jazz collective Awen Ensemble and a special performance from new Leeds band Heritage. DJ Lubi will be closing the night with a blend of jazz, RnB and soul till late. The event is free to enter with doors opening at 8pm.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Leeds Rum Festival
Held at the Corn Exchange, Leeds Rum Fest kicks off on Saturday at 7:30pm. Enjoy a range of spirit samples, workshops and entertainment all night, with local street food vendors and cocktails on offer till 11:30pm. Tickets are £30 and include all listed above. Find tickets on All Events.
4. Belgrave Feast
The famous Belgrave Feast returns this Saturday with a range of delicious street food, craft beer and family friendly fun from 11am. Enjoy food from Leeds vendors Parmogeddon, Melthaus UK, Spuds & Bro’s Poutine and Cinnammmm, or browse the arts and crafts on display from Made Once Creations, Molly Cavell Sextiles and Sophiea Forster. The event is free to enter and runs till 8pm.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe