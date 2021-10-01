What's on Leeds: seven of the best events and things to do this weekend

These are some of the best things to do in Leeds this weekend.
1. Peach Party at Freedom Mills
This Saturday over at Freedom Mills Peach Party returns after months of rescheduling and restrictions. Join label bosses Shanti Celeste and Gramrcy as they invite Leeds' Tony Neptune and Daisy Moon behind the decks from 11pm till 5am. Tickets are available from RA Tickets.
Photo: Freedom Mills
2. Chess N' Chill at Headingley Enterprise and Arts Centre
For this month's Chess N' Chill the tournaments are being hosted at Headingley Enterprise and Arts Centre, with DJs from Fresh Junk providing ambient sounds all Sunday long. Experts and novices are welcome, with plenty of time to mingle and make friends with fellow chess connoisseurs. The event is free and starts at midday.
Photo: Google
3. Leeds Vintage Market
This Sunday marks the return of the monthly vintage market held over at Kirkgate Market. Ran by Advintageous Vintage Fairs, this event is ideal for those of you wanting to discover some rare vintage pieces for your wardrobe at an affordable price. Leeds vintage market runs from 10am till 4:30pm.
Photo: Debi Silver
4. Young Makers Workshop at Stitch-Up
Head down to Stitch-Up in Meanwood this Saturday for their Young Makers Workshop. Stitch, cut, stick, craft and paint with the help of arty experts in a workshop designed especially for kids. The event starts at 10am and tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite.
Photo: Google