What's on Leeds: seven of the best events and things to do this weekend

Here is our list of some of the best activities and events in Leeds this weekend.
1. September Sunday Stroll at Left Bank
Despite its name, this Sunday Stroll at popular community venue Left Bank is on wheels! Join roller skate fanatics for a relaxed skate around the centre, with skates available to hire through the Left Bank website. The event starts at 4:15pm for all ages, with a special student session at 8pm. Book through their website.
Photo: Google
2. Indian Food Festival at Kirkgate Market
The fourth annual Indian Food Festival is taking place this weekend from 10am to 5pm on Saturday. Head down to Kirkgate Market and browse the huge variety of vibrant food on offer, all whilst enjoying authentic entertainment. The market opens at 10am and is free to enter.
Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Casa De Alma at Revolucion De Cuba
This Sunday marks the launch of the brand new weekly event Casa De Alma at Revolucion De Cuba. Enjoy a delicious range of tapas, mains and exclusive cocktails, all soundtracked by the New Freedom Gospel Choir. Book seats for brunch or a late afternoon snack on the Revolucion De Cuba website. Doors open at 2pm.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Natural Selection with George Fitzgerald
For season 5 of popular Leeds club night Natural Selection, they are welcoming to the Headrow House stage legendary musician and producer George Fitzgerald for a set like no other. His experiences living in both London and Berlin merge to create diverse electronic beats, making this night one not to miss. Doors open at 11pm and tickets are available through DICE.
