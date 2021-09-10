Here is our list of some of the top things to do in Leeds this weekend.
1. Leeds Record and Book Fair
Head down to Kirkgate Market on Saturday from 10am for the monthly Leeds Record and Book Fair. With 80 tables filled with records and over 30 vendors at the event, there are plenty of gems to find at this month's fair. The event is free to enter and is open till 4pm.
Photo: Gary Longbottom
2. The Magic of Motown at Millenium Square
Reminiscing on the rich sounds of Motown, The Magic of Motown show returns to the city for one night only at Millenium Square. Listen to soul classics performed by some of the best entertainers in the country from 6:30pm on Sunday. Tickets are available on the Millenium Square website.
Photo: Google
3. North Leeds Food Festival
Returning for the second time this year, North Leeds Food Festival takes over Roundhay Park this Saturday and Sunday for a celebration of culture through food, drink and live music. Doors open at 10am on both days and you can purchase tickets for the festival on their website.
Photo: Steve Riding
4. Rise End of Summer Blow Out Party at Hifi
Highlighting some of Leeds' best homegrown DJ talent, Rise is hosting its End Of Summer Blow Out party this Saturday with legendary DJ Tony Walker headlining the event. Expect plenty of funk, vocal, garage and house to keep you dancing all night long. Doors open at 11pm.
Photo: Google