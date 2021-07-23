Here are seven of the best things on this weekend:
Here are 12 of the best things on this weekend:
Chow Down, in Temple Arches, is celebrating its first birthday this weekend. There's a stellar line up of DJs and food vendors, including Pellizaco, Mormor, Pizza Bus and Project D doughnuts. Chow Down is open from 4pm to 7pm on Saturday, July 24 and 4.p to 4.40pm and 5.20pm to 6pm on, Sunday July 25.
On Sunday the HIP Store are taking over Belgrave Music Hall. The archive sale will sell past season goods at a discount as well as give access to unseen clothes. Expect to see products across all categories ranging from outerwear, sweatshirts, tees, footwear and accessories. Each ticket offers access for a 1.5hr session. Doors open at 1pm.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
AlphaFest is a new festival to Leeds which is held in Nova Scotia Farm, Bramham Road, Thorner. The music and food festival has acts like Tough Love, Gawp and Twogood, as well as fire breathers, magic acts and stilt walkers. Children under 17 can get tickets for five pounds when with a paying adult. Adult tickets are £27.75. The festival is on from Friday, July 23 to Sunday, July 25.
John Newman will be forming in Millennium Square on Saturday, July 21. The 'Love Me Again' singer, from Settle in North Yorkshire, will be performing from 6:30pm. This is a rearranged date as it was due to be held in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.
Fibre is hosting its bottomless brunch again starting from this weekend. It will include an updated menu, DJs and drag acts. The brunch costs £35 per person. Doors open for the revamped event at 1pm, taking over the entirety of the venue’s 3rd floor Penthouse.
Camden Town Brewery's annual 'tank party' is hitting the road for the first time this summer with pop-up events across the country. It will come toLeedson Friday July 23 and Saturday July 24, taking overthe new Multistories rooftop venuein the Merrion Centre car park.
Casa Loco returns to The Wardobe on Saturday, July 24. Clubbsers can expect 10 hours of Casa Loco bassline funky house and old school classics across three rooms. It starts at 10pm.
On Sunday, HEART arts centre in Headingley is hosting the first monthly Discover Vintage Flea Market. Selling a range of vintage furniture, fashion art and vinyl, the event is free to enter with DJs playing outdoors all day. Doors open at 10:30am, with the event finishing at 3:30pm.
Over at the Brudenell, psychedelic rock band The Lovely Eggs take to the stage on Saturday in the first leg of their tour across the UK. Doors open at 7:30pm, with support offered by fuzz-rock outfit AK/DK and poet Thick Richard.
On Saturday, Distrikt are hosting the first Limit Terrace Party since clubs have reopened. Starting at 5pm, the lineup includes the likes of Tom Jarrey, Alex Milo, Existential Pleasures and Norfn Gal, with the event being free to enter. Expect a mix of experimental, leftfield house and techno till 2am.
In collaboration with Hyde Park Picture House (HPPH), this Sunday City Varieties Music Hall are showing Poly Styrene: I Am Cliche; a film documenting the life of punk icon Poly Styrene, featuring unseen archive footage and diary entries narrated by Oscar nominee Ruth Negga. Screening starts at 3pm, with tickets available to purchase through the HPPH website.
Over at Burley Park this Sunday, the Leeds Concert Band perform a free set of concert band favourites from 2:30pm. As part of the Summer Bands In Leeds Parks series, several bands are performing across Yorkshire, with events at Dartmouth, Middleton, Pudsey and Golden Acre Park all running till 4:30pm on Sunday afternoon.