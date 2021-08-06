3. Don't Look Now presents: The Acting of Killing at Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen

On Sunday, Don't Look Now is hosting a screening of the documentary The Act of Killing at Belgrave Music Hall. The film tackles the guilt, denial and unease felt by an Indonesian death squad as the filmmakers ask them to recreate some of the atrocities they previously committed. The film starts at 7pm and is 15 rated.

Photo: Jonny Ridout