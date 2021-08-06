Here's your weekly guide to some of the best things happening across Leeds this weekend.
1. Seafood and Wine Festival at Water Lane Boathouse
Water Lane Boathouse is opening its doors this Sunday for their Seafood and Wine Festival. With street food style seafood provided by Ox Club and delicious wine from Wayward Wines, this is a must for lovers of crispy calamari and a complimentary glass of red. The event starts at 11am.
Photo: Jake Walker
2. Leeds Monthly Vintage Market at Kirkgate Market
This Sunday marks the return of the monthly vintage market held over at Kirkgate Market. Ran by Advintageous Vintage Fairs, this event is ideal for those of you wanting to discover some rare vintage pieces for your wardrobe at an affordable price. Leeds vintage market runs from 10am till 4:30pm.
Photo: Debi Silver
3. Don't Look Now presents: The Acting of Killing at Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen
On Sunday, Don't Look Now is hosting a screening of the documentary The Act of Killing at Belgrave Music Hall. The film tackles the guilt, denial and unease felt by an Indonesian death squad as the filmmakers ask them to recreate some of the atrocities they previously committed. The film starts at 7pm and is 15 rated.
Photo: Jonny Ridout
4. Clothes Swap at HEART
From 5pm on Saturday, the Headingley Enterprise and Arts centre are running a clothes swap session in their outdoor marquee to help you refresh your wardrobe. Bring clothes you no longer wear along to the event and for every item you bring, you can take another in return!
Photo: Google