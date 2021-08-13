4. Roundhay Curry & Beer Festival

This Sunday marks the debut of the brand new Roundhay Curry and Beer Festival. From 11am festival-goers can enter the park and enjoy a range of international cuisine, craft beers and live music from local and international artists, with face painting stalls and a large funfair on site to keep the kids entertained all day. Tickets are available on Fatsoma.

Photo: Gary Longbottom