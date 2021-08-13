Here's your weekly guide to some of the best things happening across Leeds this weekend.
1. Green Gardens at Vinyl Whistle
Leeds art-rock outfit Green Gardens perform an intimate set over at Vinyl Whistle on Saturday. Joined by indie new-wavers Uncle Buzzard, doors open at 7pm and gig-goers can enjoy a fresh cup of coffee made in store whilst they kick back and enjoy the music. Tickets are available on Vinyl Whistle's website.
Photo: Green Gardens
2. Leeds Record and Book Fair
Over at Kirkgate Market, Leeds Record and Book Fair opens its doors once again to collectors on Saturday from 10am till 5pm. Admission is free, with over thirty stallholders and nearly seventy tables full of vinyl records of all genres to keep you digging for treasure all day.
Photo: John Cox
3. Belgrave Feast
The famous Belgrave Feast returns this Saturday with a range of delicious street food, craft beer and family friendly fun from 11am. Enjoy food from Leeds vendors Dim Sum Su, Mulkeats, Shouk, Osaka Local and Glazed and Confused, or browse the arts and crafts on display from Hannah Ward, Emily Render and Rate Cute. The event is free to enter and runs till 8pm.
Photo: Jonny Ridout
4. Roundhay Curry & Beer Festival
This Sunday marks the debut of the brand new Roundhay Curry and Beer Festival. From 11am festival-goers can enter the park and enjoy a range of international cuisine, craft beers and live music from local and international artists, with face painting stalls and a large funfair on site to keep the kids entertained all day. Tickets are available on Fatsoma.
Photo: Gary Longbottom