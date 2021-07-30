Leeds Pride Village Fete returns this Sunday to Mill Hall Chapel. With family friendly activities running throughout the afternoon, fresh coffee provided by The Mobile Jazz Cafe and food provided by Tharavadu restaurant, theres plenty to celebrate this Sunday. Opens at 11am.

From craft markets to secret garden parties, there's plenty to do in Leeds this weekend.

By Abi Whistance
Friday, 30th July 2021, 4:45 pm

Here's your weekly guide to some of the best things happening across Leeds this weekend.

1. Pudsey Produce and Craft Market

Held the first Sunday of every month, Pudsey Produce and Craft Market hosts a range of stalls selling baked goods, arts, crafts and more. Running from 9am to 1pm, the market is easily accessible with disabled access via a ramp next to Pudsey House.

2. ThankU NHS at Sheaf Street

Over at Sheaf Street they’re hosting the ThankU NHS day party from 4pm, with NHS workers and Scottish DJ and producer Theo Kottis playing till late. The event is free to enter, and all profits will be donated to Frontline-19, a charity that offers free counselling to NHS workers.

3. The Secret Garden at Bar Fibre

This Saturday Fibre are hosting their daytime Secret Garden Party, held in a brand new outdoor dance arena. The event will be hosted by a range of Fibre’s resident DJs, with a bar and VIP area open till late. Doors open at 1pm, and you can buy tickets through Fibre’s website.

4. Bottomless Electro-Disco Brunch at Tailor's Gin

Tucked away in The Grand Arcade, speakeasy bar Tailor's Gin bring back their electro-disco bottomless brunch this Saturday from 12pm. Offering a pancake or waffle breakfast and a range of cocktails, beers and gins, their brunch brings you all the glitz and glam of seventies disco. Tickets available on Eventbrite.

