4. Bottomless Electro-Disco Brunch at Tailor's Gin

Tucked away in The Grand Arcade, speakeasy bar Tailor's Gin bring back their electro-disco bottomless brunch this Saturday from 12pm. Offering a pancake or waffle breakfast and a range of cocktails, beers and gins, their brunch brings you all the glitz and glam of seventies disco. Tickets available on Eventbrite.

Photo: Jamila Juma-Ware