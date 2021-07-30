Here's your weekly guide to some of the best things happening across Leeds this weekend.
1. Pudsey Produce and Craft Market
Held the first Sunday of every month, Pudsey Produce and Craft Market hosts a range of stalls selling baked goods, arts, crafts and more. Running from 9am to 1pm, the market is easily accessible with disabled access via a ramp next to Pudsey House.
Photo: Glenn Taylor
2. ThankU NHS at Sheaf Street
Over at Sheaf Street they’re hosting the ThankU NHS day party from 4pm, with NHS workers and Scottish DJ and producer Theo Kottis playing till late. The event is free to enter, and all profits will be donated to Frontline-19, a charity that offers free counselling to NHS workers.
Photo: Google
3. The Secret Garden at Bar Fibre
This Saturday Fibre are hosting their daytime Secret Garden Party, held in a brand new outdoor dance arena. The event will be hosted by a range of Fibre’s resident DJs, with a bar and VIP area open till late. Doors open at 1pm, and you can buy tickets through Fibre’s website.
Photo: Joe Rendall
4. Bottomless Electro-Disco Brunch at Tailor's Gin
Tucked away in The Grand Arcade, speakeasy bar Tailor's Gin bring back their electro-disco bottomless brunch this Saturday from 12pm. Offering a pancake or waffle breakfast and a range of cocktails, beers and gins, their brunch brings you all the glitz and glam of seventies disco. Tickets available on Eventbrite.
Photo: Jamila Juma-Ware