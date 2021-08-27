Here's your weekly guide to some of the best things happening across Leeds this weekend.
1. Leeds Festival
This weekend marks the return of Leeds Festival after it was cancelled last year. Headlining the festival is legendary rappers Post Malone and Stormzy, with several Yorkshire acts including Prospa and Yungblud playing also. The festival runs from Friday at noon till Sunday at 11pm.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. Open Decks and Deckchairs at Old Woollen
Over at the Old Woollen in Farsley they are hosting their Open Decks and Deckchairs event from noon till late. On both Saturday and Sunday you'll find a range of Hyde Park Book Club DJs, meat and vegan grills, classic summer cocktails and Farsley's biggest ever deckchair for you to try. The event is free to enter.
Photo: Google
3. This Must Be The Place at Belgrave Music Hall
This Saturday over at Belgrave you'll find This Must Be The Place Festival. After being rescheduled due to the pandemic earlier this year, the festival brings together new-wave and post-punk artists from across the UK for a day of music you won't forget. Doors open at noon, with tickets available through Crash Records.
Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Stand Up Comedy with Glenn Wool at Hifi
Established nearly twenty years ago at the club, Hifi's much-loved stand-up comedy night returns on Saturday. Hosted by Glenn Wool and joined by comedians Stephanie Laing and Danny Mcloughlin, expect a fun-filled night full of laughs. Doors open at 7:15pm with tickets available through Fatsoma.
Photo: Google