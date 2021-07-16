What's on in Leeds this weekend - Brudenell gigs, Hyde Park Picture House and Freedom Day midnight parties

The last weekend before the so-called 'Freedom Day' still has plenty of events going on.
Here are a selection of events this weekend:
1. Brudenell
Live music fans can catch local musicians Mamilah at the Brudenell on Saturday 17. Legal Covid restrictions are still in place so it is table bookings only and socially distanced. Tickets are available on the website.
2. Adam Kay
Adam Kay, who chronicled his life as a junior doctor in bestselling book This Is Going To Hurt, will be sharing entries from his diaries as well as stand-up and music at Leeds Grand Theatre. The show takes place on Saturday, July 17 and signed copies of Adam's books will be available.
3. Bugsy Malone
Classic musical comedy Bugsy Malone will be on at the Hyde Park Picture House at 3pm on Sunday, July 18. It is being presented in association with Leeds Grand Youth Theatre.
4. Mint Warehouse
The Mint Warehouse 'Grand Reopening' night starts on Sunday night at midnight - just as legal Covid restrictions ease. It will feature Archie Hamilton, Annie Errez and Bobby ODonnell among many others.