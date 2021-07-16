What's on in Leeds this weekend:
What's on in Leeds this weekend - Brudenell gigs, Hyde Park Picture House and Freedom Day midnight parties

It's set to be a scorcher in Leeds this weekend - meaning many will want to make the most of the sunshine.

By Rebecca Marano
Friday, 16th July 2021, 4:45 pm

The last weekend before the so-called 'Freedom Day' still has plenty of events going on.

Here are a selection of events this weekend:

1. Brudenell

Live music fans can catch local musicians Mamilah at the Brudenell on Saturday 17. Legal Covid restrictions are still in place so it is table bookings only and socially distanced. Tickets are available on the website.

2. Adam Kay

Adam Kay, who chronicled his life as a junior doctor in bestselling book This Is Going To Hurt, will be sharing entries from his diaries as well as stand-up and music at Leeds Grand Theatre. The show takes place on Saturday, July 17 and signed copies of Adam's books will be available.

3. Bugsy Malone

Classic musical comedy Bugsy Malone will be on at the Hyde Park Picture House at 3pm on Sunday, July 18. It is being presented in association with Leeds Grand Youth Theatre.

4. Mint Warehouse

The Mint Warehouse 'Grand Reopening' night starts on Sunday night at midnight - just as legal Covid restrictions ease. It will feature Archie Hamilton, Annie Errez and Bobby ODonnell among many others.

