1. British Street Food Awards at Chow Down

All weekend Chow Down are celebrating the British Food Awards with a range of incredible street food, craft beer and music. As part of the awards, a total of 15 different food stalls will be hosted across both Saturday and Sunday, with special judges including Chris Kamara and Rate My Takeaway picking the winners. Doors open at 8pm on Saturday and 11:30am on Sunday. Tickets are available through Fatsoma.

Photo: Evie Elliot