Here's your weekly guide to some of the best things happening across Leeds this weekend.
1. British Street Food Awards at Chow Down
All weekend Chow Down are celebrating the British Food Awards with a range of incredible street food, craft beer and music. As part of the awards, a total of 15 different food stalls will be hosted across both Saturday and Sunday, with special judges including Chris Kamara and Rate My Takeaway picking the winners. Doors open at 8pm on Saturday and 11:30am on Sunday. Tickets are available through Fatsoma.
Photo: Evie Elliot
2. Ricky Gervais at the First Direct Arena
This Saturday Ricky Gervais returns to Leeds' First Direct Arena for his sixth major stand-up comedy tour- Super Nature. Bringing his usual sharp wit and bombastic comedic style, the show is perfect for comedy lovers of any kind. Tickets are available through Seetickets.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Alto Radio at Belgrave
Popular Leeds-based internet station Alto Radio are taking over Belgrave on Sunday for a day of gorgeous music broadcast from both the roof terrace and the canteen. The entire set will be streamed live on Alto Radio's website, with DJs including Andy Pye, Rodney Loves Rocks and the Brudenell Groove. Doors open at noon.
Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club at The Wardrobe
Craig Charles is back with a bang this Saturday for another Funk and Soul Club. Head down to the Wardrobe and watch the BBC 6 Music DJ spin a range of classic northern soul hits to rare funk grooves till 3am. Doors open at 10pm with tickets available through The Wardrobe's website.
Photo: Paul Simpson