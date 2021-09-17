Here is our list of some of the top things to do in Leeds this weekend.
1. Distil Your Own Gin at Leeds Gin School
Leeds Gin School returns this Saturday for a masterclass session at Hotham’s award-winning Gin School and Distillery. Learn all about the distillation process whilst you enjoy a tasty gin-based cocktail provided by Hotham, and listen to their distillers as they talk to you about the history and characteristics of gin. The class starts at 2pm with tickets available via Ticket Tailor.
Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Artsmix Pop-Up Market
With more than 20 stalls full of outdoor arts, crafts and food, Artsmix's pop-up market on Saturday is a must for creative sellers and shoppers alike. This weekend the market is being held at Albion Place right in the heart of the city, with stalls opening from 10am and running till 6pm. The event is free to attend.
Photo: Artsmix
3. Headingley Car-Free Fair
On Sunday enjoy a street fair without the noise of cars passing by- Headingley's Car-Free Fair is promoting a pollution-free zone this weekend, with a range of stalls including food, crafts and environmental groups, music and entertainment for kids attending. The event is running on North Lane between 1pm and 5pm and is free to attend.
Photo: Google
4. Beeston Festival
The annual Beeston Festival returns this Saturday to Cross Flatts Park. This year's theme is sustainability, with repair stalls, eco-friendly cafes and tables full of environmentally friendly advice for festival-goers on site. Doors open at midday with the festival being free to attend.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe