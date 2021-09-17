2. Artsmix Pop-Up Market

With more than 20 stalls full of outdoor arts, crafts and food, Artsmix's pop-up market on Saturday is a must for creative sellers and shoppers alike. This weekend the market is being held at Albion Place right in the heart of the city, with stalls opening from 10am and running till 6pm. The event is free to attend.

Photo: Artsmix