Old Red Bus Station welcomes back club night Drums Up North for a night full of foot-stomping beats this Saturday. Headlined by Souped Up Records' Mozey and hosted by MC LD and MC Freeman, the event is sure to hit the spot for Drum and Bass lovers everywhere. Doors open at 10pm, with tickets available on Skiddle.

What's on in Leeds: seven of the best events and things to do in Leeds this weekend

From dog shows to jazz jam sessions, there is plenty to do in Leeds this weekend.

By Abi Whistance
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 4:45 pm

Here is our list of some of the top things to do in Leeds this weekend.

1. Armley Dog Show

This Sunday head over to Armley Park and catch the pooches in action at this year's Armley Dog Show. There are 8 fun categories in total for pups to enter, with an agility course, food and drink counters and plenty of stalls to take a look at. The event is free to enter and starts at noon.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

2. Jenny Eclair at City Varieties Music Hall

Comedian and writer Jenny Eclair returns to Leeds this Saturday for her new show, Sixty. Join her in a deep dive into the trials and tribulations of turning 60, all with the wit and sass so many have come to love about her over the years. Doors open at 7:30pm, with tickets available through Ticketmaster.

Photo: Rob Lock

3. Leeds Piano Trail

This weekend the Leeds Piano Trail returns to Kirkgate Market for their Learn to Play in a Day event. Lessons start from 9am Saturday and will run until September 19, with 20 minute slots available to book with a professional piano teacher via the Leeds Town Hall website. Leeds Piano Trail is suitable for all ages.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Jazz Jam at Sela Bar

On Sunday Leeds' Sela Bar brings you live music from local band The Rory Mann Trio partnered with delicious pizza and wine from 4pm. Playing a combination of original music and classics, Rory Mann and his band take to the stage at 8:30pm before handing over to the audience for an open jam session to close the night. The jam is a pay as you feel event on the door.

Photo: James Hardisty

