Here is our list of some of the top things to do in Leeds this weekend.
1. Armley Dog Show
This Sunday head over to Armley Park and catch the pooches in action at this year's Armley Dog Show. There are 8 fun categories in total for pups to enter, with an agility course, food and drink counters and plenty of stalls to take a look at. The event is free to enter and starts at noon.
Photo: Gary Longbottom
2. Jenny Eclair at City Varieties Music Hall
Comedian and writer Jenny Eclair returns to Leeds this Saturday for her new show, Sixty. Join her in a deep dive into the trials and tribulations of turning 60, all with the wit and sass so many have come to love about her over the years. Doors open at 7:30pm, with tickets available through Ticketmaster.
Photo: Rob Lock
3. Leeds Piano Trail
This weekend the Leeds Piano Trail returns to Kirkgate Market for their Learn to Play in a Day event. Lessons start from 9am Saturday and will run until September 19, with 20 minute slots available to book with a professional piano teacher via the Leeds Town Hall website. Leeds Piano Trail is suitable for all ages.
Photo: James Hardisty
4. Jazz Jam at Sela Bar
On Sunday Leeds' Sela Bar brings you live music from local band The Rory Mann Trio partnered with delicious pizza and wine from 4pm. Playing a combination of original music and classics, Rory Mann and his band take to the stage at 8:30pm before handing over to the audience for an open jam session to close the night. The jam is a pay as you feel event on the door.
Photo: James Hardisty