VIDEO: Comic Book Superheroes fun coming to Yorkshire Wildlife Park

HOLY superhero animal wildlife fun!

Batman, Spider-Man and a other comic book superheroes are about to drop in for a marvellous Spring Bank Holiday weekend at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The Comic Book Superheroes event - Friday to Sunday, May May 31 to June 2 - will feature an immersive exhibition of life-sized statues of iconic characters including Spider-Man, Iron Man and Hulk, and original comics, in partnership with The World of Superheroes.

The event, taking over the park in Branton, near Doncaster, will also include a spectacular ‘Hollywood Movies Stunt Show’ every day.

It's part of the many family fun-packed May Bank Holiday weekend and half term events at the award-winning visitor attraction.

FULL DETAILS AND TICKETS: For more Yorkshire Wildlife Park details and tickets visit www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com.

The innovative park offers the chance to get close-up to some of the world’s most endangered species including Black Rhino, Amur Leopard, Giant Otters and Amur Tigers amongst others.

There are also amazing indoor and outdoor play areas and a full programme of ranger talks and feeding times including the shows Big Bugs Live and Deadly Bugs.

The mesmerising walk-through wildlife park experience takes visitors through over 100 acres of unrivalled reserves, home to more than 450 animals from 57 species.

Fun goings on this May Bank Holiday coincide with half-term and the annual British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (BIAZA)’s Love Your Zoo week - which calls for communities to visit and support their local zoos and wildlife parks and the role they play in conservation, welfare and the environment.

Visitors to the park will learn about the amazing rescue of the Brown Bears from Japan, see the Amur tigers – the largest of all the big cats in the world, and walk amongst the animals in the South America Viva reserve.

The polar bears, the only ones in England, can be seen exploring and swimming in their huge reserves at Project Polar.

A special new event takes place during Spring Bank Holiday weekend - a marvellous Comic Book Superheroes event from Friday May 31st until Sunday June 2nd.

Visitors during the Comic Book Superheroes event can also enjoy an amazing Fan-Zone, which showcases comic book models along with face-painting, superhero crafts and a themed trail around the park.

Get up close to Spider-Man and real spiders

The park will also host a Cosplay competition and a chance for visitors to dress up as their favourite characters to win prizes.

The epic event will also give visitors the opportunity to brave mini-adventures including a giant free-fall stunt jump onto an airbag, bungee trampolines, and a sprint tunnel radar gun challenge.

"The park is full of super animals so it is only fitting that we have a weekend of superheroes,” said Events Manager Chris White.

“Everyone is looking forward to the world of comic book heroes coming to life at the park.

“It’s a great event for all the family to get involved in some superhero fun while also coming face to face with YWP’s incredible animals.

“You can even grab a selfie with a 1989 Batmobile!”

Super animals like these lions also on view at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Additional charges apply for face-painting and mini-adventures.

