The event will feature a huge variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls which have all been created by a handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.

Lewis Beresford, Vegan Market Co founder said: "We are so excited to be back in Leeds We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers. We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Leeds!”

The Leeds Vegan Market will be held at Leeds Kirkgate Open Market and will run from 10:30am to 4pm on Sunday July 25.

Dough Yo's vegan donuts.

The first event was held in 2016 and has quickly grown to cover over 40 locations across the UK, showcasing the country’s best ethical and sustainable producers as well as being on a misson to make veganism accessible and inclusive.

Mr Beresford added: "We are also proud to be tackling the climate crisis by promoting sustainable lifestyle choices with our events and supporting tree planting and conservation projects around the world. In addition to offsetting the carbon footprint from each event, we also plant a tree for every business that takes part."

Vausages, meat free hotdogs.

Bamboo street food.