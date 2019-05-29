Ultimate wipeout game is coming to Leeds - here's how you can get involved

A giant ultimate ‘Wipeout’ game is coming to The Light in Leeds this weekend as part of a pop-up adults-only playground event.

A test of both timing and coordination, the inflatable 25ft game will see the young-at-heart having to duck or jump to avoid being knocked off by two swinging barriers – but be warned, they can change direction at any moment.

The event, held on Sunday, June 2, will also feature complimentary refreshments, including chili dogs, and a range of alcoholic drinks.

Read: Yorkshire Vet guest stars at YP Motor Show at Harewood

Open from 12pm to 5pm, entry to the playground is completely free, with visitors simply having to show or download their Light Card or app.

The Light Card and app holders will then be granted access to exclusive discounts and offers across the centre, including 20 per cent off at some of the city’s favourite eateries, activities and even discounted parking.

Stephanie James, Marketing Manager at The Light, said: “Throughout the year we’ve hosted a whole variety of events for families and children, but this time we wanted to give the grown-ups of Leeds somewhere that they can let their hair down and forget about the responsibilities of adult life for a short time.

Read: Iconic Church Leeds nightclub closes this weekend - here's how to get tickets to farewell party nights

“We understand only too well the daily trials and tribulations that come with being an adult and wanted to give visitors a fun way to blow off steam ahead of a new working week. Our adult playground has just one rule – over-18s only!”

For more details and information on the upcoming ultimate wipeout event visit www.thelightleeds.co.uk.