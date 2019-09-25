Try this new live sport venue with Leeds’ very first beer wall, when it opens this week

A street food hot spot in Leeds is to open its new live sport venue this weekend, with eight screens set to bring the latest sporting action from right across the globe.

Trinity Kitchen invites people in to pour themselves a drink and take a seat in ‘the Dugout’ to enjoy a choice of sporting action, with a pint from the city’s first self-serve beer wall.

Sited in the heart of Trinity Kitchen, Beer Hawk will provide craft beers for thirsty sports fans, who will be able to test out their bartending skills by serving themselves at the wall, which is the first such facility of its kind in the city.

Customers can enjoy the match, a big fight, sporting tournaments and other live entertainment from the Dugout – an area of new stadium seating installed to create the right sort of sporting atmosphere.

Dan Wharton, marketing manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “Whether it’s the latest Premier League fixture, big boxing bout or even the live final of a popular TV show, we can’t wait to launch Trinity Kitchen as the newest venue for enjoying live action.

“Alongside our eight brand new screens, the introduction of Leeds’ first self-serve beer wall is a dining experience unlike any other, and is sure to be a fan-favourite on match days.”

Trinity Kitchen blends a unique mix of vibrant restaurants and street food vans.

The new Beer Hawk self-serve beer wall and Dugout opens to the public on Friday, September 27, with more changes promised at the venue in the near future.