Trinity Leeds to host beauty and wellbeing event with giveaways and offers this weekend

Be Your Beautiful is being held at the Trinity Leeds shopping centre this weekend

Be Your Beautiful is taking place on Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4 - and aims to encourage shoppers to "be their own form of beautiful".

It is part of a wider campaign shining a spotlight on beauty, cosmetics, health and wellbeing.

There will be giveaways, empowerment opportunities, incorporating values of beauty, kindness and wellbeing.

The event features a foot-powered digital scratch card machine that shoppers can play to be in with a chance of winning one of 900 prizes.

There will be an 'empowerment mirror' which features designs and slogans from Jemma Solomon's instagram.

Shoppers can also donate unopened, unused toiletries and beauty products which will then be distributed to those in need in Leeds

There will be the chance to sign up to access to exclusive videos and interviews with stars of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Tayce and Lawrence Chaney.

David Maddison, centre director, said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome the people of Leeds to our Be Your Beautiful event. We believe it’s so important for everyone to feel beautiful in their own skin, confident and true to themselves.