Totally Roarsome, which opened in Hazlewood Castle near Tadcaster in May, has been providing fun for all the family this summer.

The adventure trail boasts seven themed zones - including Jurassic Land, Jungle, Arctic, Candy Land, Neverland, Superheroes and Fantasy Land.

The areas feature everything from dinosaurs and polar bears to giant lollipops and unicorns.

Totally Roarsome has announced two Halloween attractions

Now, Totally Roarsome has teased two exciting Halloween attractions aimed at children which will open this October.

The first, Totally Spooky, will be an outdoor illuminated trail with more than 100 photo opportunities.

Totally Gruesome will be an indoor collection of mini escape rooms, each with a different theme.

Tickets will go on sale later this month, with Totally Roarsome set to announce the locations and pricing details soon.

