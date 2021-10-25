Tickets selling fast for Lotherton's Christmas Experience with new arrival Mrs Claus set to star

With just over a month to go until Lotherton's popular 'Christmas Experience', Santa’s diary is almost full following a record-breaking start to the season.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “After a challenging 2020 for many, this year’s much anticipated Christmas Experience at Lotherton is set to be more magical than ever, with families across the region snapping up more than 22,000 tickets in the first few weeks. We encourage anyone hoping to secure a visit to Father Christmas to book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”

Santa Claus is set to be joined, for the first time ever, by Mrs Claus as Lotherton's Christmas Experience plans biggest event yet. Picture: Lotherton: The Christmas Experience.

This year sees many new additions to the annual sell-out event just outside of Leeds, including for the first time ever, Mrs Claus with the first-lady of the festive season set to be hosting gingerbread decorating workshops, fit for all the family.

Other new additions will include an enchanting new festive woodland walk (which replaces the previous 12 days of Christmas walk), where winding paths will be filled with twinkling lights and decked out in larger than life Christmas traditions to be explored, including a giant Christmas cracker and a snow globe tunnel.

Discussing the newest additions to the popular family attraction, Coun Pryor stated: "This year’s Christmas Experience at Lotherton has been made bigger, better and more magical than ever, with fun for children and big kids alike.

"As well as the festive fun which fills the air in the run up to the big day, welcoming our guest of honour, Mrs Claus, will add an extra sprinkle of festive fairydust to ensure visitors leave filled with Christmas cheer and magical memories.”

Celebrations can continue with a visit to the Elf Village or to the festive woodland walk. Picture: Lotherton: The Christmas Experience

Lotherton will also play host to Yuletide Yurts, which will be serving festive hot food and drinks during the day before extending the Christmas cheer into a bar during the evenings and weekends. The Yuletide Yurts will also be presenting weekend shows.

Family favourites including the secret fairy dell, Christmas crafts in the Elf Village and, of course, Santa and the wishing tree, will also return for a Christmas which promises to be bigger than ever after the pandemic forced restrictions of the 2020 festive season.

Lotherton's Christmas Experience is due to open its doors on opens on Saturday, November 27 with limited tickets still available here.