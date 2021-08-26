The taproom relocated to Springwell last year. Photo: North Brewing Co

Across the bank holiday weekend North Brewing Co are opening the doors to their brewery at Springwell for three days of street food, beer and DJs.

The brewery, founded in 2015 by North Bar, has been a popular destination for beer lovers all Summer, but this weekend's celebrations are set to be some of the best of the year.

Every weekend there's a fantastic range of beer, street food and music on offer. Photo: North Brewing Co

After relocating last year to Springwell, North Brewing now brews 2.8 million pints a year from the new site alongside operating a taproom every weekend with craft beer being served right next to the tanks where it was brewed.

But this weekend isn't just about the beer- popular street food vendor Little Bao Boy will be serving their usual delicious steamed Asian buns filled with crispy fried chicken and Sputnik battered cauliflower.

For burgers, Kerbside Kids will be serving smashed patties alongside their brunch menu, running exclusively on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday.

Appealing to the sweet tooth is Project Doughnut with their very own pop-up stall, as well as a fully stocked freezer of Northern Bloc vegan ice cream.

On top of hand-picked street food to get your taste buds tingling, Springwell are also hosting their resident DJs all weekend.

Alongside music from Leeds collective Meanwood Radio, DJs Barry's Here, Joe Foote, Edmartin and Abi Whistance are also taking to the stage over the three-day weekend.

Springwell is completely free to enter, with no bookings needed to attend.

Find out more about the vendors on site this weekend here.