Whether you're looking for a musical adventure or a new hobby, there are plenty of things to try this weekend across Leeds.

Bazuka at Wharf Chambers

Leeds club night Bazuka heads to Wharf Chambers again this Saturday with music from Sam Interface, Dman, Stolen Velour, Bridget, Samiel and Mxtias.

Doors open at midnight with the event running until 4am.

Tickets for Bazuka are available from Fixr.

Leeds Alternative Market

Delve into the Bazaar of dark antiquities, gothic fashion, vintage, craft and horror at Leeds Alternative Market this Saturday.

Held at Kirkgate Market, the event hosts an array of independent traders, local artists and companies from 10am until 4pm.

Kokoroko at Belgrave Music Hall

London-based eight-piece Kokoroko head to Belgrave Music Hall for the Leeds leg of their rescheduled tour on Saturday.

Tickets are available from DICE for £20.38, with doors opening at 7.30pm.

Last Time Out at The Wardrobe

In the 11th edition of Leeds jazz, funk, and world music night Last Time Out, Laeeqa, The Goddess Collective and Yusuf Yellow all take to the stage on Saturday.

Tickets are available from See Tickets for £5.50 with doors opening at 7pm.

Kirkstall Abbey Markets

Surrounded by the beautiful sights on display at Kirkstall Abbey, take a stroll and enjoy the markets this weekend.

Each stall is sourced from businesses local to Leeds, with a range of arts, crafts and delicious food on sale all day long.

The event runs from 11am until 3pm Saturday and Sunday.

Yoga and Brunch at Jamyang Buddhist Centre

Head to Jamyang Buddhist Centre on Saturday for a 60 minute yoga class, where visitors will flow, breathe and meditate.

Food and drink can be bought at the Yak Street Cafe, where attendees will head after class for chats, brews and snacks.

The class starts at 11am with tickets available on Eventbrite.

Sunday Joint at HiFi

For this weekend's Sunday Joint singer and rapper India Newland takes to the stage.

Support comes from HiFi's house band the Oscar Horner Trio and DJ Lubi.

Sunday Joint starts at 8pm at HiFi Club and is free to enter.

Come Together at Hyde Park Book Club

Come Together is back for another night of soulful music from the creative community this Sunday.

The event is pay as you feel with a suggested donation of £5.

Doors open at 7pm.

HARKS at Royal Park Cellar

Liverpool psych-rock band Harks makes their debut in Leeds with a show at Royal Park Cellars this Saturday.

Support comes from HAMER and Meatboy, with doors opening at 7.30pm.