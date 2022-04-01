The School of Rock musical is coming to The Leeds Grand Theatre.

Plants, plants and more plants at Assembly House

Thinking about getting into gardening but don't know where to start? The Assembly Room are hosting a free planting workshop for beginners.

Seeds, pots and soil all provided.

The Mahogany Market will be returning to the Corn Exchange.

The workshop runs from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, April 2.

Soul Train at HiFi

Soul Train will return to HiFi club on Saturday April 2.

It will celebrate everything funk, soul, reggae and disco. Tickets cost £5. It runs from 10.30pm to 5am.

Eiger Film Club Presents: Bladerunner

Head to the launch of Eiger Film Club to watch and enjoy the classic film Bladerunner.

As well as the film, there will also be beer and pizza twists to purchase. The studio is located at 1, Fairfield House, New Craven Gate, Leeds LS11 5NF.

Shed Load Of Vinyl

Shed Load Of Vinyl is a pop-up shop located in Guiseley will sells, you guessed it, vinyl.

It now has a new outside area where you can sit and enjoy a free drink.

Address: 5 Wells Road, Guiseley

1991 Revisited at The Warehouse

On Saturday, clubbers at The Warehouse will be visiting 1991.

The night promises to let people relive the early days of House/Rave.

Doors open at 9pm and tickets are £11.

The Gin To My Tonic Festival at Royal Armouries

Great news for any gin lovers. The Gin To My Tonic Festival is being held at the Royal Armouries on Saturday, April 2.

For £16.50 a ticket, guests can sample new gins, enjoy live entertainment and receive some free goodies.

Mahogany Market at the Corn Exchange

The Mahogany Market returns to the Corn Exchange on on Saturday, April 2.

The market, which takes over the lower ground floor, brings together black-owned businesses . it sells everything from hair care, jewellery books and foods.

There are free craft activities for children.

School of Rock at Leeds Grand Theatre

Based off the 2003 hit film staring Jack Black, the School of Rock musical is heading to Leeds Grand Theatres.

The hit musical features 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber.