Half term is fast approaching, with kids breaking up from school for the week-long holiday on Friday 22 October.

The holiday lasts until Sunday 31 October, with pupils returning on Monday 1 November.

Rollerskating sessions are being held at Leeds Kirkgate Market all half term. Photo: Donna Clifford

These are some of the family-friendly events and activities happening in Leeds during the half term week.

Half Term Pop-Up Roller Rink​

Leeds organisation Roller Girl Gang are hosting their pop-up roller rink at Kirkgate Market from 10:30am all half term.

Sessions are completely free, including skate hire and protective gear.

A parent or legal guardian is required to be present while children are using the rink space and a waiver to be signed.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite and there will also be some capacity for on-the-day bookings.

Children's Drawing Workshops

Over in Pudsey Sunny Bank Mills Gallery are hosting some drawing workshops for children on 26 October.The session will be hosted by artist in residence Si Smith, with drawing materials provided by the gallery also.

The session starts at 10:30am and costs £5 to enter.

Half Term Gymnastics Camp

At Leeds Rebound Gymnastics Club, day-long sessions are being held all half term to let kids give gymnastics a try.

From trampolining to multisports, there is plenty for both beginners and experts to try their hand at and find their new passion.

Sessions start at 9am and finish at 3pm.

Membership is not required but booking is necessary through the Stay Happening app.

Book Explorers Junior Book Club

This brand new weekly book club lets children between the ages seven to 11 delve into the world of literature for an hour each session.

Running on 4 November till 9 December at Guiseley Theatre, this book club is perfect for kids wanting to expand their book collection.

Sessions start at 4pm and finish at 5pm.

Half-Term Music Camps For Kids

Music Lab in Ashbrooke are hosting their music camp for kids this half term.

The 5-day long intensive camp teaches kids how to play new songs, play in a band and encourages new friendships along the way.

The camp starts on 25 October at 8:30am and finishes the following Saturday.