Here are nine of the best things to do in Leeds this weekend.

Leeds Vintage Kilo Sale at Left Bank

Enjoy another Pop-Up Painting session this weekend with all materials provided. Photo: Pop-Up Painting

The vintage kilo sale returns to Left Bank this Saturday from 10am until 4pm.

Grab a biodegradable bag from the entrance and pick mix any items of vintage clothing, all for £20 a kilo.

Tickets cost £2 and can be purchased from Eventbrite in advance.

Midnight at Sheaf Street

Sheaf Street's Midnight club night is back this Saturday with a deep sea disco theme suggested for fancy dress.

DJs include Malcolm WeLove, Lucky Lockett, and Get A Room! all playing a mix of house, disco and funk.

Tickets are available from DICE with doors opening at 9.30pm.

The Big Northern Flea at Royal Armouries

A two-day course at Seagulls will introduce you to some of the fundamental metal work processes involved when working with copper. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The north's largest furniture flea market heads to Royal Armouries on Sunday.

Enjoy searching through furniture, retro lighting, reupholstered and upcycled seating, beautiful textures, thriving plants, haberdashery, ceramics, candles and more.

Doors open at 10.30am.

Paint! Leeds at Brasserie Blanc

Enjoy another Pop-Up Painting session this weekend with all materials provided.

Saturday's sip and paint event at Brasserie Blanc will be themed around Andrew Sales's Van Gogh-inspired Starry Night over Leeds, with tickets available from Eventbrite.

Doors open at 3pm.

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard at Brudenell

Welsh band Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard head to Brudenell this Saturday in support of their recently released debut album.

Support comes from The Dream Machine and Melin Melyn, with doors opening at 7.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased through the Brudenell's website.

Metronomy at O2 Academy

Metronomy’s career-changing album The English Riviera is ten years old and to celebrate, the band have re-issued their much-loved album and are heading to Leeds.

Tickets for Saturday's show are available from Ticketmaster, with doors opening at 7pm.

Coppersmith Workshop at Seagulls

This two-day course at Seagulls will introduce you to some of the fundamental metal work processes involved when working with copper.

Attendees will design and make their own copper piece to keep over the weekend, with the workshop starting at 10am each day.

Love Muscle at Wharf Chambers

London DJ Jaye Ward takes to the decks for this month's Love Muscle at Wharf Chambers.

Jaye has been part of London's underground music scene, programming psychedelic dance floors and back rooms since the 1980s.

Doors open at 11pm on Saturday with some tickets available at Wharf Chambers.

Tea Tasting Session at Le Chalet

Enjoy two hours trying different kinds of teas, herbals and blends, in between information about origins, brewing techniques and some historical information at Le Chalet this Sunday.