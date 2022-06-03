Here are nine events and things to do in Leeds this weekend.

Rejuvenation Right Royal Rave

Rejuvenation brings the the Right Royal Rave to Beaver Works on Saturday, with music from Rob Tissera, Altern8, Daz Willott and more for the all-day party.

The event runs from 2pm until 2am, with tickets available from Skiddle for £25.

Live At Leeds In The Park

Demonstrating the breadth of talent the city has to offer is Live At Leeds, held this Saturday at Temple Newsam.

Headlined by Bombay Bicycle Club, Nothing But Thieves and Arlo Parks, Live At Leeds brings together trending global artists with local bands and performers to show just how special the Leeds music scene is.

Tickets are available from See Tickets with the festival starting at noon.

Dog Life Drawing at The Wardrobe

This Sunday a dog life drawing workshop is being held at The Wardrobe from 2pm onwards.

Basic materials will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own resources also.

Call Lane Jubilee Party

Independent businesses on Call Lane will join hands this weekend to provide an independent food and drink festival, with a family-friendly daytime atmosphere.

Enjoy live music, street food and outdoor bars from Friday at midday through to Sunday evening.

Queer Acoustic Night at Wharf Chambers

Wharf Chambers host a queer acoustic night on Sunday, bringing chilled out vibes to end a hectic bank holiday weekend.

Enjoy indie and folk from artists SASK, Carmen McLean, Maddie Morris and Loughlin.

Tickets are £5 on the door.

Leeds Vintage Market

This Saturday marks the return of the monthly vintage market held over at Kirkgate Market.

Ran by Advintageous Vintage, this event is ideal for those wanting to discover rare vintage pieces for their wardrobe at an affordable price.

Leeds Vintage Market runs from 10am until 4.30pm.

Northern Roll at Royal Armouries

A big roller skate event is coming to Leeds for the bank holiday weekend, with three full days of roller skating fun across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy a mix of skate workshops, roller discos and merchandise sales from 4pm each day at the Royal Armouries.

All Dayer at the West Indian Centre

Leeds DJ Malcolm WeLove hosts the bank holiday funk, soul, disco and house all-dayer at the West Indian Centre on Saturday.

Enjoy music from the likes of The Journey Men, Craig Smith, Groove Assassin and more from 12pm until 3am.

Tickets for the Leeds Summer All Dayer at the West Indian Community Centre on Saturday are available from Skiddle.

Hop City at Northern Monk

Beer festival Hop City takes place this bank holiday weekend at Northern Monk, serving the best hoppy beers from all of the world, from hazy pales to light and fruity IPAs.

With 40 different breweries on board, this festival is a must-go for beer lovers.