Here are nine events happening in Leeds this weekend.

Blue Kubricks Instore at The Vinyl Whistle

Leeds indie band Blue Kubricks perform an intimate live session at Headingley record store The Vinyl Whistle on Sunday.

Doors open at 7pm with tickets costing £5 from The Vinyl Whistle website.

Kirkgate Vegan Market

Artisan bakers, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, sustainable chandlers, local artists and zero-waste champions band together on Saturday for the Kirkgate Vegan Market.

Doors open at 10.30am with the market running until 4pm.

The Yarden Opening Party at Sheaf Street

Sheaf Street opens up their garden for the summer with The Yarden Party on Sunday.

Prosumer, Charita and the Ninety Nine DJ collective all take to the decks from 6pm.

On Saturday Part Time Punks hosts an all-day event at Wharf Chambers with the likes of All Ashore!, Crumbs, Diablo Furs, Nervous Twitch and The Red Stains performing. Photo: Simon Hulme

Cirque Du Soul at Beaver Works

Popular club night Cirque Du Soul is back at Beaver Works this Saturday for a night of disco, soul, house and UK garage.

DJs include General Levy, Salute, Weaver Bros and Sherelle.

Flea Market at Light Space

The first ever flea market at Light Space takes place this Sunday.

A wide range of vendors and some small independent businesses will be selling a range of second-hand goods, clothes, art, bits and bobs and jewellery.

The market opens at noon and closes at 6pm.

Little Mix at First Direct Arena

Girl band Little Mix takes to the First Direct Arena in the Leeds leg of their tour this Saturday.

Doors open at 6pm with tickets available from Viagogo.

Sausage and Cider Festival at Royal Armouries

Explore the Royal Armouries like never before with a plethora of sausages and plenty of cider to wash it down this Saturday.

Tickets are available from See Tickets, with the event starting at noon.

Bite of Leeds at Left Bank

The Bite of Leeds food and art market comes to Left Bank on Sunday from noon.

The free event is run by students at Leeds Beckett University in support of Crohn’s and Colitis UK charities.

Part Time Punks at Wharf Chambers

On Saturday Part Time Punks hosts an all-day event at Wharf Chambers with the likes of All Ashore!, Crumbs, Diablo Furs, Nervous Twitch and The Red Stains performing.