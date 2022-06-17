Here are nine events happening in Leeds this weekend.

We're Going Gary Deep at Sheaf Street

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Record Store Day promotion at Released Records, Corn Exchange. Photo: Simon Hulme

To mark what would've been Leeds DJ Alex T's 28th birthday, a day party at Sheaf Street is being thrown in his memory with all money raised going to Meningitis Now.

DJs playing at the event include Adam Pits, Bugs Groove, Chris I'Anson, Marjai and Tony Neptune.

Doors open at 3pm on Saturday, with tickets available from RA.

Record Store Day

Leeds Tattoo Expo 2019, held at Leeds First Direct Arena. Photo: James Hardisty

This Saturday marks the second round of Record Store Day across the UK.

Head down to one of Leeds' record stores to find limited edition LPs and box sets on sale, from Childish Gambino to Deep Heat.

Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club at The Wardrobe

Craig Charles is back with a bang this Saturday for another Funk and Soul Club.

Craig Charles entertains guests at the official opening of Goldsmiths Liverpool Rolex lounge on December 8, 2016 in Liverpool. Photo: Getty Images

Head down to the Wardrobe and watch the BBC 6 Music DJ spin a range of classic northern soul hits to rare funk grooves until 3am.

Doors open at 10pm with tickets available through The Wardrobe's website.

Sharon Van Etten at O2 Academy Leeds

American indie-rock legend Sharon Van Etten heads to the O2 Academy on Sunday night, with L'Rain offering support.

Expect hits from her latest album, We've Been Going About This All Wrong, released this year.

Doors open at 7pm with tickets available from Ticketmaster.

Sing 2 Screening at HEART

Head to HEART in Headingley on Sunday for a special screening of the film Sing 2.

Before the film there will be a free drop-in craft activity, beginning at 10am.

The film starts at 10.30am with tickets pay as you feel.

Leeds Tattoo Expo at First Direct Arena

Leeds Tattoo Expo kicks off at First Direct Arena this weekend, with various events and competitions held across Saturday and Sunday.

The convention will see around 190 top artists working under one roof to showcase some of the best in tattooing both locally and internationally.

Doors open at 11am with tickets available from Ticketmaster.

Paint Cezanne at Brasserie Blanc

Enjoy another Pop-Up Painting session this Saturday with all materials provided.

This month's sip and paint event is being held at Brasserie Blanc, and is themed around Cézanne‘s Bay of Marseilles.

The event starts at 3pm with tickets available from Skiddle.

Eiger Presents: Open Studios

To celebrate 15 years of Eiger Studios, the recording studio and rehearsal space is throwing its first ever day festival on Sunday.

Expect performances from Golden Age of TV, Genie Genie, Babes In Love and Spacey Basement Cult.

Doors open at 1pm with tickets available from See Tickets.

Comedy Club at HiFi

Enjoy HiFi's Comedy Club with Nick Doody, Dave Longley, Barry Dodds and a special guest yet to be added this Saturday.

Doors open at 6.30pm until 10.30pm with the first comedian onstage at approximately 7.45pm.