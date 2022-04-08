Here are nine of the best things to do in Leeds this weekend.

Ibibio Sound Machine at Belgrave

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Misha Karmiloff pictured inside the Cardigan Community Centre, Cardigan Road. Picture: Simon Hulme

English electronic afro-funk band Ibibio Sound Machine heads to Belgrave Music Hall this Saturday.

Tickets are available from DICE for £21.80 with doors opening at 8pm.

Supper Club at the Cardigan Centre

Exhale's Supper Club returns to the Cardigan Centre this Saturday for an evening of music provided by DJ and radio broadcaster Yasmeen.

The Bowery cafe and creative space on Otley Road in Headingley. Picture Tony Johnson

Food will be provided by community kitchen Rainbow Junktion, with all meals catering for vegans.

Doors open at 5.30pm with tickets available from the Supper Club Facebook event.

Seagulls Spring Market

Join Seagulls Reuse over the weekend for the annual Easter market.

Seagulls has a wide range of makers, creators and artisans joining the market, as well as open workshops for people to look around and see the courses they have on offer.

There will also be a selection of food stalls, a gin bar and beer from Kirkstall Brewery.

Doors open at 10am and close at 4pm all weekend.

LS6 Junk Yard Sale

Browse over 40 stalls from friends and neighbours of Left Bank who have decluttered their homes, wardrobes, sheds and precious craft stashes with an aim to recycle.

The Slice is Right will be serving pizza all day long, with a cafe on site.

Doors open at 10am on Sunday.

Leeds Record Fair

Head down to Kirkgate Market on Saturday from 10am for the monthly Leeds Record Fair.

With 80 tables filled with records there are plenty of gems to find at this month's fair.

The event is free to enter and is open until 4pm.

Simple Minds at the First Direct Arena

Scottish rockers Simple Minds head to the First Direct Arena this Saturday in the Leeds leg of their tour.

Doors open at 8pm with tickets on sale from Ticketmaster.

Easter Candle Making at Bowery

This workshop will guide creatives through how to make a handmade soy-wax candle using high quality essential oils.

All materials are provided, with tickets available from Eventbrite.

Doors open at 10.30am on Saturday at Bowery.

Freq presents Ethel at Wire

Berlin-based DJ Ethel takes to the decks this Saturday at underground nightclub Wire.

Doors open at 11pm with tickets available from Skiddle.

School of Rock at Leeds Grand Theatre

The hit musical School of Rock takes to Leeds Grand Theatre this month, with a performance on Saturday at 7.30pm.