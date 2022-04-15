Here are nine of the best things to do in Leeds this weekend.

Easter Bank Holiday at the Beck and Call

Leeds legendary rave Insomnifest is back at Beaver Works on Bank Holiday Sunday with Tom Zanetti (pictured) playing. Photo: Tony Johnson

Beck and Call are celebrating the Easter bank holiday all weekend with a range of food stalls, music and lawn games.

Food traders at the event include Homeboy Pizza Co. & Cinnammmm.

Free entry all weekend.

Insomnifest at Beaver Works

Leeds legendary rave Insomnifest is back at Beaver Works on Bank Holiday Sunday for a ten-hour marathon of music across four indoor and outdoor arenas with over 30 acts.

DJs include Tom Zanetti, Danny T, Majestic and Just Jak.

Tickets are available from Fatsoma.

Open Deck Workshop at Hyde Park Book Club

Take part in Slut Drop's open deck workshop at Hyde Park Book Club on Sunday from 7pm until 10.30pm.

The first hour of the workshop is for women, trans and non-binary people only.

Sessions are free however donations are welcome.

Paint Street Art at Leeds Postal Service

This sip and paint event at Leeds Postal Service on Saturday will be themed around Jenny Leonard‘s Banksy-inspired Balloon Girl painting.

All art supplies are included with a bar on site for drinks.

The event runs from 4pm until 6pm with tickets available from Eventbrite.

Easter Spring Time Crafts at Left Bank

Join artist Megan Dobbyn this Easter Sunday from 10am for some spring time crafts.

There will be free refreshments during this workshop and a special children's menu will be available from our cafe.

Book ahead of Sunday using Left Bank's website.

Kids Easter Party at The Hunslet Club

The Hunslet Club are hosting a kids Easter party on Sunday from noon, with a craft stall, sweet stall, bun stall, face painting, music, a bouncy castle and even a visit from the Easter bunny on offer.

They will also be hosting an Easter bonnet competition.

My Chemical Romance Bottomless Brunch at Dollhouse

The My Chemical Romance bottomless brunch comes to Leeds on Saturday with three hours of emo favourites and bottomless cocktails.

Tickets are available from Design My Night with doors opening at 3pm.

Pulled Apart By Horses at Brudenell

Leeds rock band Pulled Apart By Horses perform at the Brudenell on Saturday.

Doors open at 7.30pm with tickets available from See Tickets.

Comedy Club at HiFi

On Saturday Tez Ilyas, Peter Brush, Karen Bayley and Jon Pearson perform at HiFi as part of the Comedy Club.