Here are nine things to do in Leeds this weekend.

Belgrave Feast

North Leeds Food and Drink Festival, Soldiers Field, Roundhay, Leeds 2021. Pictured is Madame Crepe, Adele Barnacoat. Photo: Steve Riding

The famous Belgrave Feast returns this Saturday with a range of delicious street food, craft beer and family friendly fun from 11am.

Enjoy food from Leeds vendors Osaka Local, Seitan's Kebabs and Nowt But Cheesecakes, or browse the arts and crafts on display from local artists and makers.

The event is free to enter and runs until 6pm.

Supper Club at Cardigan Centre

Exhale's Supper Club returns to the Cardigan Centre this Saturday for an evening of music provided by DJs Jameela and Ruashwae.

Food will be provided by community kitchen Rainbow Junktion, with all meals catering for vegans.

Doors open at 5.30pm with tickets available from the Supper Club Facebook event.

alto radio Presents: Take A Dip!

Pictured Andrew Glendennan from Patty Smith's at Belgrave Feast. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Leeds radio station Alto Radio hosts Take A Dip at Wharf Chambers this Saturday, with music from Ben Wrong and Queenie, James Frances and JAZZ.

All funds raised will go towards funding the Alto Radio studio in Leeds.

Tickets are available from Resident Advisor, with doors opening at midnight.

Kayo Chingonyi at Sheaf Street

Leeds DJ Kayo Chingonyi performs a groove-driven journey across the African diaspora at Sheaf Street this Saturday.

The event is free entry and runs from 5pm until 10pm.

The North Leeds Food Festival

The North Leeds Food Festival returns to Roundhay Park this weekend with mouth-watering international cuisines, street food, artisan produce, live music and entertainment.

There will also be a live cookery theatre hosted by Leeds Cookery School, providing cookery demos for budding chefs.

Tickets are now available on the North Leeds Food Festival website, with the event running all weekend.

The Charlatans at O2 Academy

West Midlands rock band The Charlatans perform at the O2 Academy this Sunday as part of their 30th anniversary tour.

This gig was rescheduled from Friday 17 December 2021, with all tickets still valid.

Headingley Repair Cafe at HEART

The Headingley Repair Cafe returns to HEART on Saturday for their Big Fix workshop.

Fix up any broken items to avoid waste between 1pm and 5pm with the help of staff and attendees.

Superhero Meet and Greet at Whiterose Shopping Centre

Raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support at the White Rose Shopping Centre this Saturday with the superhero meet and greet.

Running from 11am until 4pm, children can meet some of their favourite superheroes on site for a donation.

Paint Like Picasso at Leeds Postal Service

Enjoy another Pop-Up Painting session this weekend with all materials provided.