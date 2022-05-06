Here are nine of the best things to do in Leeds this weekend.

Ukraine Fundraiser at The Corn Exchange

Browse a variety of vintage clothes, arts and crafts all weekend at the Corn Exchange at the Ukraine Fundraiser event.

All money made will be donated directly to charities that help Ukraine, with an art auction also taking place to raise further funds.

Doors open at noon on Saturday with the event free to enter.

Eiger Film Club Presents Whiplash

Enjoy a special screening of Whiplash at Eiger Studios this Sunday as part of their film club.

Whiplash is a psychological thriller following a jazz drummer as he is accepted into a music conservatoire and pushed to his limits.

The screening starts at 6pm with tickets available online or through Eiger.

Free Comic Book Day at OK Comics

OK Comics is giving away free comic books to customers this Saturday as part of Free Comic Book Day.

The full list of comics being given away for free can be found on the OK Comics Facebook page.

Doors open at 8am.

Sunday Joint at HiFi

This Sunday's event shines a light on hip-hop artists across the UK with performances from Jointhedots, Dubbul O, Oscar Horner and DJ Lubi.

Sunday Joint is free to enter with doors opening at 8pm.

Why Not at Distrikt

This Saturday Chklte, Haydn, TIJN, Dom Bradbury and O.L.A all perform at Distrikt for club night Why Not.

The event is free entry with doors opening at 8pm.

Fielding at Wharf Chambers

Leeds band Fielding celebrate the release of their album Feeling Blue with a special release show at Wharf Chambers this Saturday.

Bands include Fielding Fern Veh, Numb Blood, Abysmal and Orphan Blue.

Tickets are available from Tough Bug Records with doors opening at 2.30pm.

Roots n Permaculture at Open Source Arts

Enjoy an afternoon and evening with Rakesh Rootsman Rak, an internationally renowned Permaculture teacher and long time reggae selector.

The day starts at 4pm with an introduction into sociocracy, with food being served until 7pm.

Rootsman Rak, DJ Gremlyn and Jedi Pete will then DJ until 1am.

The event is pay as you feel on the door, with a suggested donation of £5.

Leeds Vintage Market at Kirkgate Market

This Saturday marks the return of the monthly vintage market held over at Kirkgate Market.

Ran by Advintageous Vintage, this event is ideal for those wanting to discover rare vintage pieces for their wardrobe at an affordable price.

Leeds Vintage Market runs from 10am until 4.30pm.

Mosaic Workshop at Seagulls Paint

Join Seagulls' mosaic artist on Saturday for a fun and inspiring workshop to learn the techniques of mosaic.