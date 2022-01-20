Here are seven events happening in Leeds this weekend.
1. Leeds Community Clothes Exchange at Woodhouse Community Centre
Bring up to 15 items of clothing to swap for something new at this weekend's clothes exchange. From 12pm until 4pm on Saturday people can refresh their wardrobe and avoid the landfill. Tickets are £3.50 per person and available on Eventbrite.
Photo: Google
2. Free DnB and Jungle Party at Warehouse
To help with the January savings, The Warehouse kicks off the year with a free DnB and Jungle party. DJs include Patrick Nazemi, Kirby and Dan Hills, with doors opening at 11pm.
Photo: Google
3. January Sunshine at Revolucion De Cuba
Revolucion De Cuba is running a January sunshine offer all month, with 2-4-1 tapas dishes and rum perfect serves every Thursday and Sunday until 27 January. Revolucion De Cuba opens at 11am on Saturday.
Photo: Gary Longbottom
4. Think Tank at Belgrave Music Hall
Think Tank returns to Belgrave for the first event of the year on Sunday. Described as the 'antidote to post-party blues', this weekend's tank welcomes Louis Sterling, John Haycock and Ruashwae for a night of ambient sounds. Doors open at 7pm.
Photo: Tony Johnson