Things to do in Leeds: 7 events this weekend including The Stranglers at the O2 and Leeds Record and Book Fair

From ring carving to an orchestra's rendition of the hits of J Dilla, Leeds has lots to offer this weekend.

By Abi Whistance
Friday, 11th February 2022, 4:45 pm

Here are seven events and things to do in Leeds this weekend.

1. Ost at Wharf Chambers

The second Ost party sees Ploy come to Wharf Chambers on Saturday with support from resident Bugs Groove. Doors open at midnight with tickets available from Resident Advisor.

2. Leeds Record and Book Fair

Head down to Kirkgate Market on Saturday from 10am for the monthly Leeds Record and Book Fair. With 80 tables filled with records and over 30 vendors at the event, there are plenty of gems to find at this month's fair. The event is free to enter and is open until 4pm.

3. A Fistful of Ska 3 at Brudenell

On Saturday A Fistful of Ska heads to the Brudenell with Sonic Boom Six, Riskee and the Ridicule, King Zepha and more on the bill. Tickets are available from See Tickets with doors opening at 3pm.

4. Belgrave Feast

The famous Belgrave Feast returns this Saturday with a range of delicious street food, craft beer and family friendly fun from 11am. Enjoy food from Leeds vendors Dim Sum Su, The Twisted Meal, Parmageddon and Ooey Gooey Bakes, or browse the arts and crafts on display from the LittlestSpook Shop, Ditsy and Daisy and Flavour Like Fancy. The event is free to enter.

