Here are seven events and things to do in Leeds this weekend.
1. Ost at Wharf Chambers
The second Ost party sees Ploy come to Wharf Chambers on Saturday with support from resident Bugs Groove. Doors open at midnight with tickets available from Resident Advisor.
Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Leeds Record and Book Fair
Head down to Kirkgate Market on Saturday from 10am for the monthly Leeds Record and Book Fair. With 80 tables filled with records and over 30 vendors at the event, there are plenty of gems to find at this month's fair. The event is free to enter and is open until 4pm.
Photo: Tony Johnson
3. A Fistful of Ska 3 at Brudenell
On Saturday A Fistful of Ska heads to the Brudenell with Sonic Boom Six, Riskee and the Ridicule, King Zepha and more on the bill. Tickets are available from See Tickets with doors opening at 3pm.
Photo: Steve Riding
4. Belgrave Feast
The famous Belgrave Feast returns this Saturday with a range of delicious street food, craft beer and family friendly fun from 11am. Enjoy food from Leeds vendors Dim Sum Su, The Twisted Meal, Parmageddon and Ooey Gooey Bakes, or browse the arts and crafts on display from the LittlestSpook Shop, Ditsy and Daisy and Flavour Like Fancy. The event is free to enter.
Photo: Tony Johnson