1. Art Sparkles Christmas Market

On Sunday Left Bank is hosting the Art Sparkles Christmas market, with over 40 stall holders selling their creations. There will be seasonal drinks, hot chocolate, mulled ciders and pints of Left Bank's own brew Reluctant Hero on sale, as well as a brand new gourmet sausage concept from The Sausage Box to fill visitors' bellies. Doors open at 10am.

Photo: Google