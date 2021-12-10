Here are our top seven recommendations for things to do in Leeds this weekend.
1. Art Sparkles Christmas Market
On Sunday Left Bank is hosting the Art Sparkles Christmas market, with over 40 stall holders selling their creations. There will be seasonal drinks, hot chocolate, mulled ciders and pints of Left Bank's own brew Reluctant Hero on sale, as well as a brand new gourmet sausage concept from The Sausage Box to fill visitors' bellies. Doors open at 10am.
Photo: Google
2. Belgrave Festive Feast
Belgrave Feast returns this Saturday for a festive special of street food, craft beer and family friendly fun from 11am. Enjoy food from Leeds vendors Osaka Local, Shouk TLV, Sabroso Street and Pud Club, or browse the arts and crafts on display from Gabi Ranner Print, Hannah Louise Dirty Knees and Kaya Cohen.⠀ The event is free to enter and runs until 6pm.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Over at Kirkgate Market, Leeds Record and Book Fair opens its doors once again to collectors from 10am until 5pm on Saturday. Admission is free, with over 30 stallholders and nearly 70 tables full of vinyl records to dig through.
Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Alone In The Attic
On Saturday Alone In The Attic hosts another party at Freedom Mills, with DJs Kamixlo, Escha, Dman, Garridge and Bon Bon spinning music all night long. Doors open at 11.30pm with the event running until 5am.
Photo: James Hardisty