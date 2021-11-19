Here are seven of the best events and things to do in Leeds this weekend.
1. Meanwood Farmers Market
Visit Meanwood Farmers Market this Saturday and browse a carefully curated selection of local independent food, drink and crafts. Open from 10am until 2pm, the market is being held at Wildcraft Bakery and is completely free to enter.
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Last Time Out #7
For this month's Last Time Out, award-winning Leeds band Yaatri take to The Wardrobe's stage for a night of ethereal soundscapes influenced by the rhythms of India. Doors open at 7pm on Sunday with tickets available for purchase on See Tickets.
3. Dave Haslam DJ Set
Legendary Hacienda DJ Dave Haslam takes over Hyde Park Book Club on Saturday for a DJ set full of classics. Expect a joyful, eclectic, quality selection of records chosen by the man himself with plenty of drinks on tap. Doors open at 7pm with tickets available on See Tickets.
Photo: Steve Riding
4. Baby Hip Hop Block Party
Celebrating the 48th year of positive hip-hop culture, this free event at Leeds City Museum lets attendees take part in family friendly activities to learn about all things hip-hop. The event starts at 11am on Saturday with no booking required to attend.
Photo: Tony Johnson