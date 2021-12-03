Here is our list of seven of the best events and things to do in Leeds this weekend.
1. Pudsey Produce and Craft Market
Pudsey Produce and Craft Market hosts a range of stalls selling baked goods, arts, crafts and more this Sunday. Running from 9am until 1pm, the market is easily accessible with disabled access via a ramp next to Pudsey House.
2. Partiboi69 at Mint Warehouse
Australian DJ and producer Partiboi69 takes to Mint Warehouse on Saturday alongside fellow selectors Anastasia Kristensen, Sofi and Tañ. Doors open at 10pm with tickets available from See Tickets.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Leeds Winter Market
Leeds' biggest independent winter market returns to the Royal Armouries on Sunday in support of St. Vincent's Support Centre. Over 100 local stalls are set to attend, with the event starting at 10.30am and running until 5.30pm.
Photo: Royal Armouries
4. Leeds Queer Yulefest
The Angels of Freedom host their Yulefest event at Mill Hill Chapel on Saturday. With a collection of LGBTQI+ local businesses teaming up for the market, there are plenty of opportunities here to support queer arts fulfil any Christmas shopping needs. Doors open at 11am.
Photo: James Hardisty