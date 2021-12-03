The Advintageous vintage market heads to Leeds markets this Saturday. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Things to do in Leeds: 7 events this weekend including Kirkgate Market's vintage fair and a Christmas card workshop

From Christmas parties to produce markets, there is plenty to do in Leeds this weekend.

By Abi Whistance
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 4:45 pm

Here is our list of seven of the best events and things to do in Leeds this weekend.

1. Pudsey Produce and Craft Market

Pudsey Produce and Craft Market hosts a range of stalls selling baked goods, arts, crafts and more this Sunday. Running from 9am until 1pm, the market is easily accessible with disabled access via a ramp next to Pudsey House.

2. Partiboi69 at Mint Warehouse

Australian DJ and producer Partiboi69 takes to Mint Warehouse on Saturday alongside fellow selectors Anastasia Kristensen, Sofi and Tañ. Doors open at 10pm with tickets available from See Tickets.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

3. Leeds Winter Market

Leeds' biggest independent winter market returns to the Royal Armouries on Sunday in support of St. Vincent's Support Centre. Over 100 local stalls are set to attend, with the event starting at 10.30am and running until 5.30pm.

Photo: Royal Armouries

4. Leeds Queer Yulefest

The Angels of Freedom host their Yulefest event at Mill Hill Chapel on Saturday. With a collection of LGBTQI+ local businesses teaming up for the market, there are plenty of opportunities here to support queer arts fulfil any Christmas shopping needs. Doors open at 11am.

Photo: James Hardisty

