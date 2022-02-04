Here are seven events and things to do in Leeds this weekend.
1. LS6 Junk Yard Sale
Browse over 40 stalls at Left Bank from friends and neighbours who have decluttered their homes, wardrobes, sheds and craft stashes with an aim to recycle. Doors open at 10am on Sunday with the sale open until 4pm.
Photo: Google
2. HiFi Comedy Club
From 6.30pm this Saturday HiFi is hosting their weekly comedy club. Laugh away at performances from comedians Nick Doody, JoJo Sutherland, Don Biswas and Brennan Reece. Tickets are available on Fatsoma.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. The Headingley Clothes Swap at HEART
Headingley Enterprise and Arts Centre is hosting their regular clothes swap event this Saturday. Bring old clothes along and trade them for something new, and enjoy a coffee and bite to eat from Assembly Bar and Kitchen. Doors open at 5pm and the event closes at 8pm.
Photo: Google
4. Dilbert at Vinyl Whistle
Record shop Vinyl Whistle welcomes Manchester rapper Dilbert to Headingley for an instore performance on Saturday. Doors open at 7pm with tickets available from Vinyl Whistle's website.
Photo: Tony Johnson