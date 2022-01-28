Here are seven events happening in Leeds this weekend.
1. Brudenell Record Fair
Brudenell Record Fair returns on Sunday with a range of local and national record sellers joining forces. The event is free to enter and is open from 10am until 4pm.
Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Sunday Joint at HiFi
Sunday Joint rounds off January with the first show of 2022. Enjoy the RnB flavours of Mica Sefia and Jess Edie, as well as music from resident DJ Lubi. Doors open at 8pm and the event is free to enter.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Monthly Life Drawing at Bowery
On Saturday Bowery opens its doors for another monthly life drawing session. Tickets can be purchased from Eventbrite with limited spaces available. The session starts at 10.30am.
Photo: Google
4. Welcome To 2022 at The Wardrobe
Last Time Out returns to The Wardrobe on Saturday for a 'welcome to 2022' extravaganza. Enjoy music from India Newland, Naali Collective and State of Satta. Doors open at 7pm with tickets available from Luna Tickets.
Photo: Tony Johnson